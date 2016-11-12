Easton Courier

LETTER: Few politicians would pass a lie detector test

By Easton Courier on November 12, 2016

Letter to Editor NewTo the Editor:

Adam Dunsby’s election to replace John Shaban is a forgone conclusion. What remains to be seen is how Mr. Dunsby will manage dividing his time between his day job serving Eastonites as first selectman, and his district as state representative.

Within months of his election to the first selectman part-time position, Adam complained that his extensive work hours warranted an increase to full-time status. Yet, now Adam is confident he can add a second job to his “overloaded” work obligations.

During legislative session, state reps spend hours in Hartford and, for those commuting a distance, many more driving to and from the capital. Added to this is the 2017 budget year, when legislators often serve well into the night and early morning hours.

Per an Easton Courier quote, “I put in 45 to 50 plus hours for part-time pay… It can’t be done in 20 hours…” How will Mr. Dunsby juggle such demands after bemoaning his plight as a part-time selectman with “full-time” obligations?  

Clearly as quoted in the press, Dunsby is confident he can manage both and intends to do so. Another thought is that he may be keeping his options open and, in the near future, inform us that he is stepping down as first selectman.

This leaves the door open for former First Selectman Tom Herrmann’s return. Tom is currently chair of the Easton Republican Town Committee Nominating Committee, the same seat held by Dunsby when he announced his candidacy to replace Herrmann.

If there’s one thing we’ve all gleaned from this year’s presidential election it is that few politicians would pass a lie detector test.

Beverlee Dacey

Redding Road

  • jwaltb

    Adam Dunsby can’t be in two places at the same time. But Heaven forfend the return of Tom Herrmann as First Selectman! Easton lost property value, respect, civility, and money during his high-handed, dictatorial reign.
    The entire country will soon see what electing a narcissistic sociopath brings. Easton had the misfortune to experience it on a smaller scale.

    • Bureaucracy

      You don’t even live in this town anymore far as I know so what gives you reason to say anything. I believe I’m guessing correctly

      • jwaltb

        You’re guessing incorrectly. Freedom of speech allows me to say what I want.
        And 20 years of watching Herrmann in action on many levels leads me to warn people about him any time I have the chance.

  • fedup

    I don’t always agree with Mr. Dunsby but fact is that if the town is only paying him for a part-time gig based on certain number of hours we can’t then fairly complain when he chooses to only work the hours he’s being paid to work.

    • dabc

      Ok how will he also put the 40 required when the Legislature is in session?
      30 is what HE said the town requires. And add 40 equals 60!

      • fedup

        Many people I know work 60 hours or more per week so it’s not impossible nor uncommon. Only time will tell if this works or not. I’m not going to pre-judge it.

        • dabc

          My math is wrong 70 hours! Not while driving a couple oh ours in between! Easton deserves more than a fit it in “kind of job”! It can’t be done! The time it will take to see “if it works” is unfair to to his first commitment to the town! He gets paid with benefits, as 1st selectman! Time to move on Mr Dunsby!

          • fedup

            Given that no matter who seems to hold the office they are seemingly cast in the role of the villain I’m not sure who else would want it. I don’t agree with a lot that happens in town government but have never felt the need to attack people personally because I disagreed with them. I’ve also learned from experience and observation that voicing ones perspective at various meetings often falls on deaf ears. The result I think is that many in town think “why bother” and just choose to not get involved.

          • dabc

            I don’t agree. It does matter who holds the position, not all have been cast as the villain. I am also confused as to .why pointing out no one can work 60 plus hours per week, with driving a couple of hours per day to Hartford would be considered a personal attack I do think pointing out “voicing opinions at meetings fall on deaf ears” is not entirely fair. I know one job will suffer and it should not be the town of Easton. Mr. Dunsby chose to run for office, unopposed, and of course won, He was not forced. . He now needs to choose Easton or the State?

          • fedup

            To clarify, I was not meaning to imply that your questioning of how Mr. Dunsby will manage both jobs equates to “casting him as a villain”. It’s a fair question. I’m just saying given what has transpired over the last few years I’m not sure who else would want the job.

          • dabc

            I have to believe someone is out there , that will do a great job . A much better job, and only one job at a time! Someone who cares about Easton and not about moving up in the political chain!

