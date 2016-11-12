LETTER: Few politicians would pass a lie detector test

To the Editor:

Adam Dunsby’s election to replace John Shaban is a forgone conclusion. What remains to be seen is how Mr. Dunsby will manage dividing his time between his day job serving Eastonites as first selectman, and his district as state representative.

Within months of his election to the first selectman part-time position, Adam complained that his extensive work hours warranted an increase to full-time status. Yet, now Adam is confident he can add a second job to his “overloaded” work obligations.

During legislative session, state reps spend hours in Hartford and, for those commuting a distance, many more driving to and from the capital. Added to this is the 2017 budget year, when legislators often serve well into the night and early morning hours.

Per an Easton Courier quote, “I put in 45 to 50 plus hours for part-time pay… It can’t be done in 20 hours…” How will Mr. Dunsby juggle such demands after bemoaning his plight as a part-time selectman with “full-time” obligations?

Clearly as quoted in the press, Dunsby is confident he can manage both and intends to do so. Another thought is that he may be keeping his options open and, in the near future, inform us that he is stepping down as first selectman.

This leaves the door open for former First Selectman Tom Herrmann’s return. Tom is currently chair of the Easton Republican Town Committee Nominating Committee, the same seat held by Dunsby when he announced his candidacy to replace Herrmann.

If there’s one thing we’ve all gleaned from this year’s presidential election it is that few politicians would pass a lie detector test.

Beverlee Dacey

Redding Road