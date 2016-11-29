Obituary: Jean B. Bromer, musician, quilter, Democratic Registrar of Voters

Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1919, Jean was the fifth child of Winifred Blankenship, a musical mother, and Walter D. Blankenship, a general medical practitioner, who often took little Jean around on his visits to patients in the countryside, where she learned Pennsylvania Dutch playing with Amish children.

This second language proved useful later in life when she traveled to Lancaster County to buy quilting supplies. Hearing conversation in “Dutch” about the Connecticut license plate from the clerks in the quilting store, she let them know that she was born in Lancaster, understood what they were saying, and expected the local price.

Jean was always a tenacious and unshakeable negotiator. She made hundreds of quilts, including one for every family wedding, and baby quilts for each of her great grandchildren and her one great-great grandchild. She also taught quilting and ceramics at home, at the Easton Senior Center, and in nursing homes, continuing into her late 80s.

Jean was a talented musician — playing the marimba professionally and at home, to the delight of her family. She lived in Easton since 1969, serving as Democratic Registrar of Voters for 17 years.

Jean Blankenship met John Bromer, who went to college with her older brother, when she was 14. A year later, they eloped to Maryland. They were married for 73 years — traveling the world together and charming most everyone they met. John passed away in 2008.

Predeceased by her parents, sister Marion, brother Albert and baby sisters Ruth and Winifred as well as her husband, Jean is survived by her children Michael Bromer and his wife Carolyn of Illinois, Barbara van Achterberg of Easton, John Bromer and his wife Gail of western North Carolina, and Jim Bromer, her primary caregiver, of Easton.

She had 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Her nieces and nephews loved Jean also. Jean is remembered by friends and family as an unflagging source of common sense and good cheer.

She enjoyed people, and her delight in their company made guests to her home feel wanted and welcome. She could entertain visitors for hours with finely spun anecdotes about the lighter moments in her and her husband’s life. Jean will be warmly remembered and missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vitas Hospice music therapy program or the Congregational Church of Easton.