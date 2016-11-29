Easton Courier

Obituary: Jean B. Bromer, musician, quilter, Democratic Registrar of Voters

By Easton Courier on November 29, 2016 in Obituaries · 1 Comments

Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1919, Jean was the fifth child  of Winifred Blankenship, a musical mother, and Walter D. Blankenship, a  general medical practitioner, who often took little Jean around on his  visits to patients in the countryside, where she learned Pennsylvania Dutch  playing with Amish children. 

This second language proved useful later in life when she traveled to  Lancaster County to buy quilting supplies. Hearing conversation in “Dutch”  about the Connecticut license plate from the clerks in the quilting store,  she let them know that she was born in Lancaster, understood what they were  saying, and expected the local price.

Jean was always a tenacious and  unshakeable negotiator.  She made hundreds of quilts, including one for every family wedding, and  baby quilts for each of her great grandchildren and her one great-great grandchild. She also taught quilting and ceramics at home, at the Easton Senior Center,  and in nursing homes, continuing into her late 80s.

Jean was a talented  musician — playing the marimba professionally and at home, to the  delight of her family. She lived in Easton since 1969, serving as Democratic  Registrar of Voters for 17 years. 

Jean Blankenship met John Bromer, who went to college with her older  brother, when she was 14. A year later, they eloped to Maryland. They were married for 73 years — traveling the world together and  charming most everyone they met. John passed away in 2008. 

Predeceased by her parents, sister Marion, brother Albert and baby sisters  Ruth and Winifred as well as her husband, Jean is survived by her  children Michael Bromer and his wife Carolyn of Illinois, Barbara van Achterberg of Easton, John Bromer and his  wife Gail of western North Carolina, and Jim Bromer, her primary caregiver, of Easton.

She  had 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Her  nieces and nephews loved Jean also.  Jean is remembered by friends and family as an unflagging source of  common sense and good cheer.

She enjoyed people, and her delight in their  company made guests to her home feel wanted and welcome. She could entertain  visitors for hours with finely spun anecdotes about the lighter moments in  her and her husband’s life. Jean will be warmly remembered and missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vitas Hospice music therapy program or the Congregational Church of Easton.

  • Christina Lacroix

    I remember the last time we spoke on the phone. You were the family I knew growing up in Connecticut, and prior.. Every visit was like a vacation to a warm, welcoming place of wonder, exploration, and wonder.. I ALWAYS learned something, tried something new, and will never forget the summers spent at your house on Westport Road.. You and Uncle John, were the family I KNEW, I miss you both. I am forever grateful for the memories you gave me. I will continue to share those memories with my children, and yours. Love is forever present! You are missed! Love, your Great Niece, Christina (Tina) Walker-Lacroix

