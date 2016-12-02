Easton Democrats will hold post-election strategy meeting

To the Editor:

Many in our community are still processing the outcome of our recent election. Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a surprise, even for many of his supporters.

Our town’s votes were closely divided, as they were in most of the country, as they have been in many elections past.

What we do know, going forward, is this:

More Easton residents voted against Trump than for him.

Many in Easton, as across the country, have grave concerns of the legality and morality of Trump and his administration attempting to follow through on campaign promises like required registry based on religion, mass deportation and attacks on the free press — and are looking for ways to get involved if those actions are attempted.

Many in Easton have been disturbed by the vitriol and violence that has erupted in towns across the country and in our online communities by angry and passionate activists on all sides of the political spectrum — and are looking for ways to get involved to ensure the safety of family, friends and the broader American community.

The Democratic Town Committee of Easton plans to be active in holding this incoming president and his administration to the letter of the law and to be a strong voice of opposition should this incoming president move our country in fundamentally unethical directions.

The DTC plans to push our local representatives — in town, in our county, in Hartford and in Washington DC — to represent us in these causes. The DTC plans to stand in opposition to violence against or between any of our fellow citizens.

All residents of Easton are invited to join us as we evaluate paths of action.

The Democratic Town Committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the community room at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road.

Adam Halberg

Mile Common Road