Easton Democrats will hold post-election strategy meeting

By Adam Halberg on December 2, 2016 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Regional · 11 Comments

Letter to Editor NewTo the Editor:

Many in our community are still processing the outcome of our recent election. Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a surprise, even for many of his supporters.

Our town’s votes were closely divided, as they were in most of the country, as they have been in many elections past.

What we do know, going forward, is this:

  • More Easton residents voted against Trump than for him.
  • Many in Easton, as across the country, have grave concerns of the legality and morality of Trump and his administration attempting to follow through on campaign promises like required registry based on religion, mass deportation and attacks on the free press — and are looking for ways to get involved if those actions are attempted.
  • Many in Easton have been disturbed by the vitriol and violence that has erupted in towns across the country and in our online communities by angry and passionate activists on all sides of the political spectrum — and are looking for ways to get involved to ensure the safety of family, friends and the broader American community.

The Democratic Town Committee of Easton plans to be active in holding this incoming president and his administration to the letter of the law and to be a strong voice of opposition should this incoming president move our country in fundamentally unethical directions.

The DTC plans to push our local representatives — in town, in our county, in Hartford and in Washington DC — to represent us in these causes. The DTC plans to stand in opposition to violence against or between any of our fellow citizens.

All residents of Easton are invited to join us as we evaluate paths of action.

The Democratic Town Committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the community room at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road.

Adam Halberg

Mile Common Road

  • fedup

    Is there a place to send the play dough, crayons, comfort dogs etc? That this represents the thinking of the DTC demonstrates why it cannot garner enough local support to win elections. Obama lost Easton twice by large margins and the RTC and most others in town took it in stride and went about our daily lives, not liking his policies but also recognizing that with each subsequent election we could try to effectuate change. Perhaps Mr. Halberg instead of making hysterical and unsubstantiated claims you might be better served to push our legislators to enact legislation that the public wants rather than try to continue to further the failed ideologies of the Obama administration. The last thing this country needs is more “safe spaces” and if that is the lesson the DTC took out of the election I suspect it will remain in the political wilderness for the foreseeable future.

    • adamhalberg

      Hello “fedup” (interesting name).

      I’d be happy to recommend some local charities that will make good use of your offered art supplies.

      If you’ve been training therapy dogs for those who need the support, I salute you.

      I fully agree that we must push our legislators (locally and nationally), hence the public call for conversation.

      I also fully agree that the last thing this country needed was the type of hostile rhetoric that made members of our community feel like “safe spaces” needed to be identified.

      If for some reason you actually believe that I have made gratuitous or “unsubstantiated” claims, I’d be happy to meet you, quite un-hysterically, for coffee to discuss.

      • fedup

        Adam,

        Why so vocal now about holding this administration to the letter of the law, keeping in mind it isn’t even sworn in yet? Why did I not see the same concern when a democratic administration ran roughshod over the law via illegal executive actions, used the IRS to target people that disagreed with its policies, slow walked FOI requests etc etc. Why not then?

        That is the whole problem such hypocracy and it comes from both parties and that is why the people across this country said enough and elected a non-politician.

        And looking to ensure the safety of friends, families etc. really? Who has threatened anyone? Last I checked the news its those supporting the liberals agenda that are tearing up the streets, trashing stores, setting fires etc. Maybe your meeting should focus on conveying a message that the DTC denounces such behavior and call for it to stop. That would be a good first step to stopping threats against people.

        • adamhalberg

          “fedup”,

          Again, I think if you look, you’ll find some agreement here.

          There has been hypocrisy in both parties and on all political “sides”. It’s sad, unacceptable and unfortunately has successfully pulled many into a mentality that has them protecting their “teams” instead of their communities and countries.

          I’ve been vocal on this, albeit not in this particular forum.

          Should the DTC and others focus on denouncing violence? Absolutely. Please note that my original letter calls for opposing and speaking out against all violence and threats thereof.

          And, sadly, that violence – from multiple “sides” – is going on and more is being threatened.

          Again, I invite you to meet in person to discuss this. I’m sure more can be done by working together.

          • fedup

            Adam,

            What specifically are the threats of violence you are referring to?

  • Jay Crawley

    Easton has a Democratic Party? One can hardly tell there is a Democratic Part for the town of Easton by the lack of candidates that the party nominates. The previous three municipal election (2011, 2013, 2015) the Easton Democratic Party didn’t nominate a person for First Selectman, leaving write-in candidates as the only challenger for the Republican candidate. The most recent municipal election in 2015 most contested positions were left unchallenged leaving the Republican candidates wining by default before the election was even held. Also the most recent State election in 2016 the Easton Democratic Party cross-endorsed the Green Party candidate Bonnie Troy for the State Representative instead of nominating its own candidate.

    I hope this letter does not embodies all the Easton Democratic party has. If it does maybe that is why the Easton Democratic party cannot gather enough support to nominate candidates or win elections.

    • adamhalberg

      Agreed, Jay. Democrats in Easton have not been as vocal or active as elsewhere. From listening to neighbors after the election, I am hopeful that this will begin now to change.

      I find the critique of Easton Democratic support for Bonnie Troy strange. More collaboration between parties instead of rigid “my team wins or loses” attitudes can only help us move forward.

      • Jay Crawley

        I am not so much critiquing Bonnie Troy, her campaign or the collaboration between the Democratic and the Greens. I am not so much critiquing collaboration between major parties and minor/third parties.

        I am critiquing yet another election in 4 elections cycles that the Easton Democratic Party can not find candidates among there own ranks to provide an alternative for the voters to chose from. I am critiquing what looks like the Democratic Party depending a third party filling the void that normal would be filled by a major party. At least in the 2016 election the voters have an alternative candidate to vote for.

        In a system dominated by a two parties I would have like the voters to have at least two options to vote for. If the Democrats didn’t or couldn’t put a candidate forth I wish the Easton Democratic Party would have formed collaborations with any of the Write-in candidates in the previous municipal election. Or started collaborations between Democratic Party and other third parties like the Green’s sooner. I wish in a year when the next municipal election occurs the Easton Democratic Party either puts forth a full slate of candidates or collaborate with individuals or other third parties to provide the voters with a choice. If not the Republicans literately have already won, no fault of there own.

        • adamhalberg

          We share a common goal in giving our community more options, Jay.

          One of the goals of this upcoming meeting is to see if the new activism desired by Democrats and others after this election can be channeled into more local participation.

        • Joseph Rodriguez

          The Republicans literately have already won, not that I am necessarily in favor of the Easton Republican Party, but because the Dem’s will not nominate anyone in 2017 like the last three municipal cycles. The Republicans literately have already won because the Dem’s don’t care about collaboration with anyone. The Dem’s have let the Republicans win by default and will continue to let them win. If not the Dem’s would have nominated someone or worked with those like minded individuals that are outside of the Democratic Party that were challenging the Republican Incumbents. The 2017 election is over. The Republicans have won and the Dem’s can blame themselves for helping!

      • Joseph Rodriguez

        If collaboration was important why didn’t the Easton Dem’s try some against Tom Hermann or Adam Dunsby for First Selectman. Could it be that the Easton Dem’s cross-endorsed the Green Party candidate Bonnie Troy because Bonnie Troy ran for a State Representative covering Easton, Weston and Redding.

