LETTER: Forbid target shooting in residential neighborhoods

By Easton Courier on December 11, 2016 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 10 Comments

Letter to Editor NewTo the Editor:

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution allows for citizens the right to keep and bear arms. This right is a privilege and with privileges, Americans are obliged to be responsible.

I am not a gun owner but am a supporter of the Second Amendment. However, it is impossible to ignore the following statistics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 32,383 fatalities and 73,505 injuries related to firearms in 2013. There is clearly room for improvement if a right we possess unnecessarily leads to injury or death in over 100,000 Americans annually.

Though the possession of firearms is a constitutional right, responsibility must be borne by gun owners. The use of firearms for target practice in residential homes is irresponsible. Unless a firearm is utilized for self-defense in a residential neighborhood, their use should be restricted to shooting ranges and designated hunting areas.

Guns should not be fired in the backyards of our Easton homes. It unacceptably places our citizens, including children, at increased risk for death and injury.

As a surgeon who has personally witnessed deaths from careless use of firearms, an Easton father of young children, a neighbor to families with children, and outdoor zealot, I strongly disapprove the use of firearms as target practice in residential neighborhoods.

Easton is a sophisticated town and desirable place to live, particularly for families. Use of firearms in our backyards is not only dangerous, but also a deterrent to people interested in relocating to Easton. I propose that town-zoning regulations be amended to forbid target shooting in residential neighborhoods.

Saj Khan

Easton

  • fedup

    What are the statistics for Easton? That is relevant to the discussion. Citing national statistics does not further the conversation. Easton is not Chicago or New York etc. It is a small rural community and we don’t need to treat it otherwise. In lower Easton where lot sizes are smaller perhaps there is an argument to be made but the same is not true in upper Easton. For those that simply want a ban perhaps you’ve moved to the wrong town. Next you won’t like the smell of farm animals or horses. If you want to live with big city rules and sidewalks move to the city.

    • Mary Silvers

      Sadly, the gun fanatics will turn this into an issue of second amendment rights. I can hear it now, “if you don’t allow me to shoot on my property next door to my neighbors, the next step is confiscation of all my guns”. That is pathetic. This is a public safety issue. If you want to shoot your guns, go to a target range. No one looking to ban guns but the NRA insists a ban is right around the corner any time there is any proposed regulation with respect to fire arms, no matter how innocuous.

  • Enkidu

    “This right is a privilege”? Wrong. It is a fundamental, individual right. Though with all rights, comes responsibility. The problem with the CDC’s statistics is that they are very general and often partisan. I suggest you look to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting “UCR” system for relevant statistics. One surprising statistic that I found in 2013 was that there were only 8,454 firearm related murders in 2013; 281 firearm related homicides deemed justifiable from 2009-2013; 461 firearm related homicides by police deemed justifiable from 2009-2013. That is a grand total of 9196 firearms related fatalities in 2013. There is obviously a massive conflict between the two agencies data.
    One other thing that I would like to point out is that Heart Disease has long been the leading cause of death in America to the tune of 597,689 deaths in 2010 followed by cancer at 574,743 in 2010. In 2016 those numbers climbed to 614,348 for Heart Disease and 591,699 for Cancer. Further, Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 147,101; Accidents (unintentional injuries): 136,053; Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 133,103; Alzheimer’s disease: 93,541; Diabetes: 76,488 etc. More people are beaten to death annually than die by firearms. The list goes on and on. Frankly, firearm related deaths pale in comparison to those previously stated. You have a greater chance of dying by slipping and falling in your bathtub than you do by firearm. Firearms regulations should be the last thing on our Country’s mind.

  • dasraa

    Our government was not formed to provide safety, it is up to the individual to provide that.

  • ramrodd

    The RIGHT to self defense was NEVER a privilege……..

    Whenever a gun grabber prefaces his argument with “I support the 2nd amendment”
    look out!

    And the CDC (the government) has no place in gun control!

    The TRUTH about the “supremacy clause” – our Constitution does not delegate to the national government authority to restrict our arms, ammunition, regulate firearms dealers, do background checks, etc. The national government may not lawfully circumvent this restriction by means of a treaty wherein the signatory governments agree to disarm their Citizens or Subjects.

    https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/?s=The+TRUTH+about+the+%22supremacy+clause

  • Richard Dubey

    You anti’s, liberals and democrats are gonna get it shoved way up there these next 8 years. Have your fun while you can.

  • PureGenius

    Only an idiot calls a right a privilege in the same sentence.

  • VonZorch, Imperial Researcher

    This right is a privilege

    No, rights you have by simply existing, privileges are bestowed by authority.
    In your “statistics” you omit that of those 32,383
    deaths only about 500 are accidental, are you aware that preventable deaths by medical error amount to about 440,000 a year? So you, as a doctor, is more dangerous than an ignernt gun totin’ redneck like me to the populace at large.

    Official US government studies put a minimum of 300,000 defensive gun uses a year. Other studies put the number at up to 3.5 million.

  • rcollette

    The 2014 mortality report from the CDC documents that 21,334 of the deaths you cite are due to suicides. The intent here is arguably disconnected from the means. And while the suicide rate from firearms seems high, people are just as likely to commit suicide by any other means at 21,439

    586 deaths were due to firearms accidents. Minuscule in comparison to other “environmental” accidental deaths such as falls at 33,018 (which is about the same as the total number of all gun deaths – 33,599) or poisoning at 51,966 (more than firearms) or drowning at 3,406. Accidental firearm deaths pale in comparison to other natural causes. The incident rate of accidental firearms death is almost insignificant compared to most other forms of accidental death. All the hype about you or your family “being more likely to die by your own firearm” is propaganda.

    According to the FBI 2015 Uniform Crime Report, of the 13,455 murders in the US, 3,839 were not by firearm. 6,447 were by handgun. A difference of 2,608. While you can take away the gun, you cannot take away intent. So one has to wonder if you took away all the handguns, what percentage of the murders would shift from handgun to murder by “other means”.

    And what about the big black rifles that are such a menace? 252 murders were committed by a rifle of any kind (not necessarily an “assault weapon”) while 269 were killed by a shotgun. Yes, more people were killed with a “hunting” firearm than were killed by “assault” rifles.

    Are the handgun murders a concern? Absolutely, but the issue lies primarily in financially depressed urban centers and arguably the release rate of violent felons and those with multiple firearm related offenses exaggerates the problem. It’s not control over the firearm that is needed but control over the felon that is needed. But even then, the problem is not as bad as other safety concerns.

    9,967 people were killed in 2014 due to drunk driving, 209 of them children. This is more than the number of people killed by firearms (9,616)

    The problem is not assault weapons, or firearms in general. The problem is the system that does not enforce laws already on the books to put violent and reckless offenders in jail to protect innocent people.

    https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr65/nvsr65_04.pdf
    https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2015/crime-in-the-u.s.-2015/tables/table-20
    https://www.cdc.gov/motorvehiclesafety/impaired_driving/impaired-drv_factsheet.html

  • Here is a shocker for you, Heroin overdoses alone kill more people than gun murders for the first time. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/12/08/heroin-deaths-surpass-gun-homicides-for-the-first-time-cdc-data-show/?utm_term=.7276f712cf71

