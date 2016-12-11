LETTER: Forbid target shooting in residential neighborhoods

To the Editor:

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution allows for citizens the right to keep and bear arms. This right is a privilege and with privileges, Americans are obliged to be responsible.

I am not a gun owner but am a supporter of the Second Amendment. However, it is impossible to ignore the following statistics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 32,383 fatalities and 73,505 injuries related to firearms in 2013. There is clearly room for improvement if a right we possess unnecessarily leads to injury or death in over 100,000 Americans annually.

Though the possession of firearms is a constitutional right, responsibility must be borne by gun owners. The use of firearms for target practice in residential homes is irresponsible. Unless a firearm is utilized for self-defense in a residential neighborhood, their use should be restricted to shooting ranges and designated hunting areas.

Guns should not be fired in the backyards of our Easton homes. It unacceptably places our citizens, including children, at increased risk for death and injury.

As a surgeon who has personally witnessed deaths from careless use of firearms, an Easton father of young children, a neighbor to families with children, and outdoor zealot, I strongly disapprove the use of firearms as target practice in residential neighborhoods.

Easton is a sophisticated town and desirable place to live, particularly for families. Use of firearms in our backyards is not only dangerous, but also a deterrent to people interested in relocating to Easton. I propose that town-zoning regulations be amended to forbid target shooting in residential neighborhoods.

Saj Khan

Easton