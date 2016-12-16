EDITORIAL: Sobering arrest at sober house

The recovery of more than a pound and a half of suspected crystal methamphetamine last week from a recovering addict’s room at the Nexus sober house on Silver Hill Road shocked many community members and infuriated others.

Easton police valued the crystal meth at more than $50,000 and a stash of Xanax pills they found along with it at over $10,000. It was one of the largest seizures of crystal meth in the area, police Chief Tim Shaw said. Officers had responded to the address over the previous weekend and met with occupants of the house who led the officers to the evidence.

Police arrested the suspect, Cavan Devine, 24, on multiple charges. Shaw said he couldn’t comment further with regard to the sober house because of privacy laws. He said officers had been working around the clock since responding to the address over the weekend.

A subsequent statement sent to The Courier from Nexus house founders Domingos Dias and Sal DiNardo provided details about the events leading up to the bust.

They said the house provides a safe, drug-free, structured environment for men who complete an inpatient treatment program, are ready to move to the next level of care and are genuinely interested in continuing their path to sobriety.

Nexus house is not an inpatient facility, and more freedom exists as men go further into sobriety, they said. It has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol use.

Residents are tested regularly and without notice. Rooms and personal belongings are searched whenever suspicions arise.

The evening before the drugs were found, house officials immediately notified law enforcement when they had trouble removing Devine for non-compliance, they said. The next day as his belongings were being removed from the premises, the cache of drugs was discovered, and Easton police were again notified immediately, they said.

Dias and DiNardo said Nexus house would continue to work with men who want sobriety and are doing what is required. They will continue to work with law enforcement if such a situation arises again. Unfortunately for Devine, the power of his addiction was extremely overwhelming, they said.

Easton has had a stormy relationship with the Nexus house since becoming aware of its existence in 2013. A series of investigations and a cease-and-desist order from the town against the house ultimately led to several discrimination lawsuits filed by the founders against town officials. The Board of Selectmen settled the complaints in August 2014.

Town counsel advised Easton officials about two federal laws and one state law governing “group homes” — residences where unrelated individuals who have qualified disabilities or handicaps reside. The laws prohibit discrimination by public entities, including town governments, against disabled people, including recovering substance abusers.

Municipalities are required to make “reasonable accommodations” in their regulations and rules to provide qualified disabled individuals with equal housing opportunities.

Much of the turmoil could have been avoided with better communication between the founders, who were often unreachable, and town officials. That situation must be remedied now.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby has requested a meeting with Dias and DiNardo in view of last week’s arrest. Opening up the lines of communication will help clear the storm clouds of fear and misgiving that swirl around the neighborhood.

The epidemic of heroin and other drugs sweeping the country is indeed devastating, as Dias and DiNardo wrote in their statement. The way to prevent it is to diagnose and treat the problem, which requires open and direct communications. There are no easy answers.