LETTER: Restrict target shooting to prevent an accident

By Easton Courier on December 17, 2016 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 3 Comments

Letter to Editor NewTo the Editor:

Easton is a picturesque community that holds three ideals sacred: First, quiet and solitude away from the hustle and bustle most of us work in. Second, an unparalleled education system where teachers wish they could work and families move to enroll their children.

And three, a safe place, one that harkens back to our own childhoods. When we moved here almost three years ago, I pictured our two children riding their bikes to play with neighborhood friends, exploring the wilderness in groups, much like I did growing up in Iowa.

Even better, I learned we have neighbors who are kind and watch out for each other and hold similar hopes for their children.

I believe all Easton citizens have these ideals in common. I do not believe an intentional harm will come from target shooting. I do believe, however, if we do not think ahead, we will end up with an accident. A tragedy that no one intended but all of us will wonder: Was there something we could have done to prevent this? Restricting target shooting now are steps toward making sure my pessimistic vision of the future never comes true. Let’s keep attracting young families to move here. Let’s let children play in their backyard without the fear of a stray bullet. Let’s let hikers get lost and come to our doors asking for help without being frightened by sounds of gun shots (this is a true story).

Let’s keep our ideals of tranquility and safety at the center of our community described in the New York Times as “peaceful.”

Tara Sanft Khan

Wyldewood Road

  • fedup

    Let’s not have folks move into town because they “love it” but then try to impose new rules on others that have lived here for decades. I don’t target shoot but don’t like the idea of “fixing” things that are not broken. If you have a problem with a neighbor go talk to them. If they are being unsafe call the police and have them get involved but don’t paint everyone with a broad brush or act like target shooting in a rural town is unexpected. Next you’ll want to ban deer hunting on Aquarion property or private property. When does it stop?

    • Dean Gurney

      You said it!

      The courier has been running this garbage for six months now.

      There are lots of nice towns with no target shooting. Go find your Norman Rockwell somewhere else.

  • ThinkAboutIt

    Why not tell real estate agents when they are showing a property that they should enlighten the prospective buyer of activities such as target shooting or a half-way house with unpleasant issues? Oh, maybe it’s because of the possibility that would impact the value of the property.

