LETTER: Restrict target shooting to prevent an accident

To the Editor:

Easton is a picturesque community that holds three ideals sacred: First, quiet and solitude away from the hustle and bustle most of us work in. Second, an unparalleled education system where teachers wish they could work and families move to enroll their children.

And three, a safe place, one that harkens back to our own childhoods. When we moved here almost three years ago, I pictured our two children riding their bikes to play with neighborhood friends, exploring the wilderness in groups, much like I did growing up in Iowa.

Even better, I learned we have neighbors who are kind and watch out for each other and hold similar hopes for their children.

I believe all Easton citizens have these ideals in common. I do not believe an intentional harm will come from target shooting. I do believe, however, if we do not think ahead, we will end up with an accident. A tragedy that no one intended but all of us will wonder: Was there something we could have done to prevent this? Restricting target shooting now are steps toward making sure my pessimistic vision of the future never comes true. Let’s keep attracting young families to move here. Let’s let children play in their backyard without the fear of a stray bullet. Let’s let hikers get lost and come to our doors asking for help without being frightened by sounds of gun shots (this is a true story).

Let’s keep our ideals of tranquility and safety at the center of our community described in the New York Times as “peaceful.”

Tara Sanft Khan

Wyldewood Road