OPINION: Seeking silence and calm in a fear-filled world
By Rev. Jim Stinson Jesse Lee United Methodist Church on December 21, 2016 in Commentary, Community, Lead News, News, Opinion, Religion · 1 Comments
The sanctuary at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road.
How fast the year is ending. Where does the time go? When did my kids grow into adults? Am I doing what I am meant to do, will I ever? And on the questions go.
Life happens in seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years. It seems to be in a rush to get there, wherever that is. Every once in a while, if only for a minute, it seems to stop ever so momentarily and moves on its way.
Perhaps that is why, particularly for Christians, the hymn Silent Night causes even the skeptic to stop ever so haltingly when it blares out over the mall’s public address system. Could it be? Silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright …
Frederick Buechner says, when speaking of the time leading to Christmas, which the Christian world knows as Advent, that it is like the “hush in a theater just before the curtain rises. The lights go off and the footlights come on. Even the chattiest stop chattering as they wait in darkness for the curtain to rise. In the orchestra pit, the violin bows are poised. The conductor has raised his baton. You are aware of the beating of your heart. … The extraordinary thing that is about to happen is matched only by the extraordinary moment just before it happens.”
Silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright.
When was the last time it was silent, it was bright? When did we last stop chattering? When did we last sit expectantly awaiting something wonderful to happen?
It is hard to do within the context of terror and its attendant fears, of unwanted refugees in so many places, with no safe place to go, of homeless, desperate, people in too much abundance.
Silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright.
Could it be? Was it ever? Will it ever? Despite differing traditions and faiths, that is our desire. We want the world, our lives, to slow down and allow the new to enter. We want some peace and quiet. From the lips and hearts of people of all faith traditions and no faith tradition comes this.
We want peace on earth, we want peace in our lives. We know our need.
Let this night be a silent night, a holy night. Out of that need every so often, if only for a moment, we wait. The world in solemn stillness waits, as another hymn writer notes.
The Christian tradition observes this still silence as its Christmas arrives. The heart of every faith is that the unexpected will happen … peace will break out … all will be calm.
At the very core of most, if not all, religious traditions is that the divine will enter the secular in a new and wonderful way. So the plea continues.
But (there always is a but) the plea seems to go unanswered until we are willing to do those things that make for peace, until we love justice for all and live with a passion for the holy, that there truly can be a silent night, holy night.
The hope of the Christmas season is that enough of us making the plea find it answered as we become those who refuse to let go of the hope that it can happen and do our part in seeing it fulfilled.
Whatever your faith proclaims, may this season of hope and joy be real in your life.
Jesse Lee United Methodist Church is at 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton. Visit JesseLee.org for more information.
