Police are investigating a forcible rape that apparently occurred in Redding sometime before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Redding officers were called to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, where a woman in her 30s from New York reported she had been raped in Redding.

This case is in the initial steps of investigation, Police Chief Doug Fuchs said, and no more information is available.