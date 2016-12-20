Kennedy Center’s Four Seasons Ball raises more than $106,000

Everything was draped in “Black & White” at The Kennedy Center’s 52nd annual Four Seasons Ball, held recently at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton. 220 guests attended the event that featured appetizers, a three-course dinner as well as the music of Cracked Ice.

This charity event raised more than $106,000 for The Kennedy Center’s residential services for people with disabilities. Since its inception in 1965, the Four Seasons Ball has contributed more than $2 million to The Kennedy Center and is one of the longest running charity galas in Fairfield County.

This year, two couples were recognized as Tribute Journal honorees. Nancy and Joe Dennin of Trumbull, and Bonnie and Steve Smith of Shelton were feted for their dedication to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. In addition, they are both parents of a child with disabilities and have volunteered and supported The Kennedy Center for decades.

Well-wishers and legislators throughout the state sent congratulatory letters to The Kennedy Center for its work in the community and to the honorees, who have inspired their peers as model advocates. As U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal noted that evening, “The Kennedy Center is one of the gems of Connecticut. This organization touches and transforms lives. People give with their hearts.”

The ball was co-chaired for the first time by Michele Macauda and Richard Burke of Monroe. Also playing a major leadership role, were Bill Purcell of the Naugatuck Valley and Elizabeth Capobianco of Milford, co-chairs of the Tribute Journal.

Many sponsors contributed generously to make this celebration special. The Platinum Sponsors were GE/Energy Financial Services, Dorothy B. Larson of Fairfield, Michele Macauda and Richard Burke of Monroe, and People’s United Bank; Sapphire Sponsors included the

Dennin Family of Trumbull, William and Gloria Paul Family Foundation, and R. D. Scinto, Inc. At the Emerald level were Anne and Peter Foley of Fairfield and Fairfield University, while Ruby Sponsors included Merit Insurance, BlumShapiro, Pullman & Comley, LLC, the Smith Family of Shelton and Unilever.

As part of evening’s festivities, Fund-A-Home donations were collected and are being allocated for the renovation of Old Good Hill Home in Oxford. This residential group home for five residents needs a new roof and gutters as well as ADA updates to two bathrooms. Although some state funding is available, it does not cover the total cost.

Proceeds from the ball will benefit The Kennedy Center’s residential services for people with disabilities, including 16 group homes; a supported living option program, a family support and respite service, and the nationally recognized Caring for the Caregiver Program that offers support for parents of family members who are developmentally disabled.

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, nonprofit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves 2,400 individuals annually. The agency actively responds to the needs of the community by offering innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years. The Kennedy Center operates 30 community experience programs, 16 group homes, an industries program composed of six businesses, supported and competitive employment and job placement services, a family support and respite service, travel training, and a variety of children’s programs. For more information, visit thekennedycenterinc.org.