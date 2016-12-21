Restrooms and more for Morehouse fields in Easton

The town-owned fields on Morehouse Road attract a diverse group of local residents every day of the week. They come to play baseball, softball and soccer, to hike, jog and commune with nature, to buy pumpkins and attend cultural events.

But people who flock to the fields to watch their kids play ball or attend the popular Halloween Trunk or Treat and bonfire have to use port-a-johns if have to go.

The lack of restrooms is “a well-known deficiency,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby acknowledged in his recent First Selectman Notes column. The port-a-johns “are unpleasant and not up to Easton standards for our main outdoor athletic center.”

Restrooms would also make it easier to host cultural events, such as the Revolutionary War re-enactment, according to Dunsby. The Planning and Zoning Commission noted this need when it did its master plan for the Morehouse property.

In an attempt to rectify the situation, Dunsby met with Phil Tamallanca, Parks and Recreation Commission chair, Gary Simone, Parks and Recreation director, and Ed Nagy, town engineer, to start figuring out what the facility might look like.

Nagy recommended a site south of the pavilion, near the dirt drive, and set back from the road as the best location because of the soil and water table. It is where the Lions Club holds its annual Halloween bonfire. The Public Works Department will do soil testing to see if this location is suitable for a septic system.

Danielle Alves, Parks and Recreation programmer, researched options for bathrooms. The cost for a pre-fab, low-maintenance, vandal-resistant single unit with one men’s toilet and one women’s toilet would be roughly $60,000. The price would rise to $90,000 to $100,000 for a double, with the Easton Public Works Department supplying the site work.

The proposed unit would be concrete, for durability, with men’s and women’s rooms and a water fountain on the outside. It would be closed during the winter.

With demands on town finances for bridge replacements, the special appropriation to the school health fund, a possible bus depot, and lack of recovery of the South Park investment, Dunsby doesn’t think town funding is an option, at least in a single year.

The Parks and Recreation Department generates funds internally in the so-called activity account, which might be a source, along with the fees it charges organizations to use the fields. However, Dunsby said he thinks private funding will be necessary and asks interested parties to contact Tamallanca.

The Easton Pavilion, which opened last year, provides cover from the sun and elements on the fields. A group of local dads raised all the money for the pavilion 10 years ago and donated it to the town. It was a long time coming to bring it from concept to fruition.

Dunsby, Tamallanca, Simone, and Nagy appreciate the contribution from the fathers for the pavilion, but they are taking a pragmatic approach with the bathrooms with a goal of getting something done much more quickly.

The governmental process is this, according to Dunsby. The Board of Selectmen approves the project. It then requests a report from the Planning and Zoning Commission, which must say the project is consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. It might require a special permit from P&Z as well.

Unless the project is entirely outside-funded, the Board of Finance will have significant say on how funding proceeds, Dunsby said. A model might be the new playground, for which the finance board created a fund to which the town contributed some money and to which residents could contribute.

User group support

Tamallanca and Simone described Alves’s research and their findings to some of the town’s sports and youth user groups at the Dec. 12 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting at the department’s offices at 652 Morehouse Road. Once they zero in on the need, they will continue to work with Dunsby and will involve the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Finance, they said.

Tamallanca said he wanted to hear the user groups’ thoughts on the bathrooms and other suggestions for the site. He acknowledged that money is always an issue, and funding support from the user groups is needed to make the project happen.

Bob Kelly, representing Easton AYSO and Easton Little League, asked if there would be space for another field at the proposed site in the future. Tamallanca said there should be room for both. Kelly praised the existing bathroom, snack shack and storage structure at Aspetuck Park and said something similar for Morehouse would be desirable.

Celeste DeAngelis, representing the PTA, asked if a local construction company might build the bathrooms instead of a prefab building. Tamallanca said Parks and Recreation is working with Nagy, who recommended prefab because it is vandalism-resistant and low-maintenance.

Jamie Shyer, representing Easton Baseball, said he hears people talking more than just a bathroom. They would like to see a central recreation place to go. He asked if it would be possible to start with a bathroom and add to it at a later time.

Commissioner Robert Klem said the park master plan has been around awhile. Simone showed the plan, which former longtime member and chairman John Broadbin, who is a land engineer, designed and contributed to the commission. The reason it hasn’t been enacted is lack of funding, Simone said. Shyer said that everyone needs to work together to get it done.

Pat Keane of AYSO suggested finding out what the user groups want and how much it would cost. He suggested breaking the project down into pieces to get it built. Keane also asked if the Parks and Recreation Department needed a facility for storage. Simone said the department has a serious lack of storage. Much of the department’s equipment is stored in unsightly trailers near Veterans Park.

Klem said Easton has the worst baseball facilities of all the neighboring towns. Keane disagreed but conceded that Easton lacks facilities. He mentioned the Redding-Easton Boys & Girls Club barn building in Redding as a possible model for Easton.

Dunsby asked the department for a breakdown of children and adults who use the fields weekly. Tamallanca said they would do a tally to help figure out how large a facility the town needs. He asked the user groups to come up with lists of what they are looking for and to come back and discuss them.

Kelly asked about the possibility of obtaining a recreation bond. Shyer asked if town leaders were cognizant of the need for bathrooms at Morehouse field. Kelly wanted to know when the Board of Finance last approved a large-scale project similar to this.

Chris Barcello said Simone has been supportive of everything Easton Baseball has taken to him and thanked Simone for his ongoing support.

Beth Andrews came to the meeting in her Cub Scouts pack leader shirt. She said the Easton Boy Scouts would like to use more of the Morehouse field facilities. She said they have two new pack leaders who may have ideas of what they need for the upcoming year. She made a plea for clean fields and having the garbage and recycling picked up more often.

Tamallanca thanked the volunteers from the user groups and said he wants to hear from more of them in the new year.