Easton selectmen accept $174,241 bid for new ambulance

The Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will be getting a new ambulance in the new year.

The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 15 meeting accepted a bid of $174,241 from New England Fire Equipment and Apparatus Corp., as recommended by Carolyn Kearney, EMS chief.

The funds will come out of this year’s budget. The manufacturer will build and deliver the new ambulance in 225 days.

The selectmen agreed to an additional $22,000 for a Stryker power loader to retrofit the service’s existing stretcher to the new ambulance.

They did not go out to bid for the power loader because EMS officials attested to the fact that Stryker. ems.Stryker.com, is the sole provider of it. The vendor lives in Easton and is giving the town a $5,000 discount on the equipment, Kearney said.

“This way EMTs don’t have to hurt their backs,” Kearney said.

New England law requires the use of a power lift, she said.