Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

ECC Gift Certificates

Give the gift that keeps on giving. ECC gift certificates are a great gift for those hard-to-shop-for family members and friends. They can be purchased in any dollar amount and used toward memberships, personal training,or any activities. Sports classes, archery, rock climbing, Zumba, yoga, parent’s night out, dog obedience classes, and much more are offered. The ECC will mail the certificate at no extra charge.

Create-a-Class

Can’t find the right class at the right time? Try ECC Create – a – Class. The ECC will set up a class just for you and your friends and customize it to fit your schedule. All you need is a minimum of six or more participants and a few choices of when you can attend. The ECC will line up the coach or instructor to suit your needs. Pricing is approximately $15 to $18 per person per class depending on the instructor and length of class.

December Vacation Camp

The ECC offers a holiday camp program for parents who need to work when their children have the day off from school. Vacation camps run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Lunch is provided and each camp day has a special theme. Visit webtrac.eastoncc.com to register online for vacation camps or call 203-459-9700 to register by phone.

CLC Vacation Day Camps

Dates: Dec. 26 to 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ages: 10 to 15 years old

Dec. 26 — Sports Center of Shelton, $65 members, $75 non members

Dec. 27 — Sky Zone Trampoline Park, $65 members, $75 non members

Dec. 28 — Dave & Buster’s / Escape the Room, $75 members, $85 non members

Dec. 29 — On Track Karting — $65 members, $75 non members

Dec. 30 — Hot Glass Studio — 65 members, $75 non members