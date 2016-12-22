Able to withstand multiple comeback attempts by the Trumbull-St Joseph squad, The Masuk High co-op girls hockey team earned its first varsity level victory with a wild 12-9 win, at The Rinks at Shelton, on Friday, Dec. 16. Masuk improved to 1-1 and Trumbull fell to 0-2.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Panthers saw the Eagles battle back to within in one goal, never relinquished the lead.

Catie Boudiette had five goals and two assists, Niki Wallin scored twice and added an assist, Erin Webdale scored twice and had a pair of helpers, Nikita Licudine scored twice, and Sarah Witherbee added a goal and an assist in the triumph. Michelle Silvos and Shannon Maxey had assists.

“It’s nice to get a win. This wasn’t our best game. We could have played a lot better but, at the end of the day, they found a way to get the W,” Masuk coach Andy Townsend said.

The Masuk team, which includes players from Joel Barlow of Redding and Newtown, withstood the Eagles’ comeback effort with some quick-response goals.

Trumbull made it a 7-6 game with a net-finder only 33 seconds into the third period, but Boudiette answered 2:02 into the stanza. The teams traded goals with Webdale netting one for a 9-7 lead less than a minute after Trumbull got the deficit back to a goal.

Just 32 seconds after Trumbull made it 9-8, Wallin finished off a nice passing sequence with a power play tally for a two-goal with 6:32 remaining. Webdale and Boudiette assisted the tally.

“I think we made some really good passes in front. We were looking for each other in their zone,” Boudiette said. “I think our lines played really well together.”

Witherbee extended the lead to 11-8, and Boudiette capped the scoring on a breakaway shortly after the Eagles made it an 11-9 contest.

Townsend was pleased with the offensive effort but said he would like to see the team improve in the defensive zone.

“We’ve got to make better decisions with the puck back there,” Townsend said.

Despite enduring a 6-0 defeat to the West Haven-Sacred Heart Academy co-op in the season opener, on Dec. 13, the Masuk coach was happy with his team’s performance. Townsend said his team compiled 20-plus shots on goal, and held a very tough opponent scoreless in third period. Masuk goaltender Bella Medaris made 36 saves in the contest.

“We played at a whole different level than we played today,” Townsend said following the Trumbull game.