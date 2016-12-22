LETTER: Saddle Ridge will cause traffic issues, is inappropriate for watershed

To the Editor:

It is critically important when developments are proposed to hear the whole story, even though we’ve heard so much of this before. Why? Because things change. When the original proposal for this land was made, there were no navigation systems in cars, and the iPhone was new. During the brief hearings that have occurred this time around, we’ve heard no discussion of the traffic issues surrounding the Saddle Ridge development proposal.

Every corner in the neighborhood of this proposed development has bad sight lines. Adding all the additional traffic will likely lead to more accidents, and even more so once people’s navigation systems see that there is a way around some of the congestion.

People will be directed by their technology to go around the congestion at the intersection of Sport Hill Road and Routes 59 and 136. In the morning this will cause people to go west on Church Road, cut through the development, and head south on Cedar Hill Road, then east on Bibbins Road, and south on Orchard Lane, finally re-entering the heavy traffic stream on Route 136 south, which is a totally blind intersection.

In the evening, cars will attempt to turn left across the southbound lane of Route 136 to enter Orchard Lane. You cannot see the oncoming traffic here, making this a very hazardous left turn.

Health and safety are the reasons that can be used to deny this application. How many major injury accidents are too many?

P&Z, please deny this application for this reason, and for its inappropriateness in the watershed.

Jeff Becker

Cedar Hill Road