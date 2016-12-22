Spotlight on area events

Christmas Eve Pageant

Christ Church Easton welcomes all to the Christmas Eve Pageant and Candlelight Service on Saturday, Dec 24, at 4:30 p.m. The Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. The New Year’s Day service will be at 9 a.m.

Chanukah menorah lighting

The Mishkan Israel Day Camp will light a menorah in celebration of the Chanukah holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. on the Easton Town Green.

This year marks the 30th year that Mishkan has been lighting the Menorah in Easton and the 70th year of serving the entire Fairfield County region by providing programs and assistance to those in need.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby and other town officials will attend. Also expected are the State Police and local agents of the FBI field office in Bridgeport.

Mishkan Israel Day Camp began in Bridgeport in 1945. In 1975, it branched out to include Stamford and the surrounding communities of Fairfield County.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served, and there will be musical entertainment and a children’s program.

For free menorahs and information, call 203-268-0740, visit mishkanisrael.com, or email [email protected]

Easton-Redding Day with Fairfield Stags

Sunday, Jan. 15, will be Boys & Girls Club of Redding Easton Day with the Fairfield Stags at Webster Bank Arena. All Redding and Easton families are invited to cheer on the Fairfield University Stags men’s basketball team as they take on the Saints from Siena College. Discounted tickets are $8 each.

Members of the community who attend the game will be treated to a meet and greet with the Stags and post-game autograph session. Kds can be on court for the national anthem and get to meet Lucas, the team mascot. To purchase tickets visit SupportBGCRE.com/basketball

Open call for artists

The Easton Arts Council seeks original painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and artisan entries for its annual Open Member Art Show, which will take place from Jan. 18 to Feb. 25, at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road. The fee of $20 for two entries includes dues. Entry deadline is Saturday, Jan. 14. Download entry forms at eastonartscouncil.org/upcomingevents. Inquiries: [email protected] 203-261-0175 or 203-374-0705, Easton Arts Council, PO Box 142, Easton CT 06612,

Entry forms may be found at the following libraries: Easton, all Fairfield, Trumbull,

Bridgeport (main and Black Rock branches) Redding, Monroe; Weston, and City Lights Gallery.