Managing Sleep Disruption in Cancer Survivorship program

December 22, 2016

A free education program, Managing Sleep Disruption in Cancer Survivorship will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center Integrative Medicine and Support Services, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull.

Learn about prevalence of and factors associated with sleep disruptions in cancer survivorship, and how sleep disruption becomes a habit. Receive tips on how to break the cycle of sleepless nights and to learn sleep hygiene tips. Q&A

Facilitated by Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. licensed psychologist.

Registration is required. RSVP to 203-337-8660 or [email protected]

