VIDEO: Carols ring out from historic Congregational Church

Classic Christmas music resounded through the sanctuary of the historic Congregational Church of Easton Saturday evening, warming up an otherwise cold and snowy night.

The old church glowed with the light of luminaria lining the entrance path and candles sparking at every window. Four inches of snow blanketed the frozen ground outside.

For the past two years, the church has held a Christmas Carol hymn sing with the Joel Barlow High School Select Choir. It is open to anyone in the community who wants to bring in the Christmas season with joy, music and fun.

Several dozen participants braved the snow-covered roads, which added to the white Christmas ambiance.

“This is our way of giving some Christmas cheer to the people of Easton and the neighboring communities,” the Rev. Amanda Ostrove said. “Although the weather was bad on Saturday, we decided to hold the caroling anyway, knowing that we were able to reach out [to] affect the Christmas experience for those that joined us.”

She said the congregation would look to make this an annual event and they thanked the Joel Barlow Select Choir “for continuing to share with us their amazing talent.”

“It is a wonderful way to remember the real reason for Christmas: the love, hope, joy, and peace Christ came to this world to share,” Ostrove said.

She listened to the music in the sanctuary, accompanied by her husband, Bill Ostrove.

The Barlow singers included director Gwynne Wittman, singing soprano; Matthew Streat and Alex Darlington, singing bass; Nic Morris and Joseph Redmond, singing tenor; and Gabrielle Colangelo, singing alto.

The Christmas carols were followed by cookies and hot chocolate.

Ostrove invited everyone to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. and the Christmas Day service on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m.