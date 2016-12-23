Time is a river for Easton Congregational Church

It all began 254 years ago. On Oct. 14, 1762, the Connecticut General Assembly recognized us — the North Fairfield Settlement — as “a distinct ecclesiastical society.” That meant we could build a church, set parish boundaries, levy taxes, and build schools.

That meant we held both spiritual and secular authority. It meant all governance rested in us. Legislative enactment soon went tangible.

Our first pastor, the Rev. James Johnson, was called on Aug. 18,1763. Shortly thereafter, our first church was built. It measured “47 feet in length by 35 feet in breadth with posts of 23 feet in length.”

Parish boundaries were set, taxes levied, and schools built.

Time is a river. Sometimes, it flows fast.

Some things settled down. One did not — schools. We started building elementary schools. We ended building a secondary institution: “one superior free grammar school” enabled by Samuel Staples, who, in 1787, bequeathed one-third of his estate for this purpose.

His beneficence bore fruit, but not soon. Doing that demanded eight years of hard fighting: one Probate Court suit, one Superior Court suit, and two appeals waged before the Connecticut General Assembly. Victory came in 1795 when Staples Free Academy opened and, thereafter, offered quality secondary education until its closure 100 years later.

Time is a river. Sometimes, it flows slow — but its courses run long.

Realities change. A federal Constitution brought church disestablishment to New England. Congregationalism lost its tax revenue base. Thenceforth, we must make it on our own.

The response was gathering all funds left in our Connecticut General Assembly account. From this slender resource, we built our second and present church, raised in 1836. It measured “50 feet by 36 feet” — only three feet longer and one foot wider than its predecessor.

The building would be constructed at the same site, and — importantly— boards from the first, where still usable, were applied to the new. All that we are embeds what once we were.

Time is a river. Enter it where you will. Past and present are one.

Times being new, adjustment runs long. Survival demands adaptive strategies. Some, applied between 1836 and 1920, did not work: renting out pews annually by auction, saving money with short-term “supply ministry,” or renting horse sheds made obsolescent by horseless carriages.

Others, applied between 1920 and 1930, did: committing to settled ministry, upgrading our physical plant, acquiring the former Staples Free Academy as our church hall, and — above all — extending outreach to the larger community.

These lessons, extracted from church history, inform our actions now. Well learned, these lessons guide us in planning our next 254 years.

Time is a river. Enter it where you will. Past, present, and future are one.

Confirmed in 1957, Jonathan Stock has been a member of the Congregational Church of Easton or 59 years and currently serves as church historian.