Tree at Aspetuck Reservoir lights up dark night

Christmas tree lights shine at dusk on the Aspetuck Reservoir Island, as seen from Center Road, on a recent weekday just before 5 p.m.

It’s a location that changes with the seasons. From the long, dark days of December, the snow and ice of winter, new life bursting forth in the spring, vibrant green of summer and crimson, maize and russet of fall, nature puts on an unending show.

Swans, both black and white; and ducks and geese glide through the sparkling, clear water, except when it freezes over. Deer sometimes venture onto the frozen ice, at their peril, if the ice is thin. An occasional bear may be spotted drinking at this site, which is always teeming with life, even when dormant.

It’s no wonder that passersby stop to take photos, paint pictures and take in the resplendent beauty of nature.