Propelled in part by a strong second quarter, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team defeated Wolcott 61-48 on Thursday, Dec. 22, at home.

Barlow, which led 13-11 after one frame, held the competition to single digits while scoring 20 points itself in the next frame to go up 33-17 at halftime and never looked back.

The Falcons increased their lead to 21 (51-30) after three frames.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 31 points, including three three-pointers. Fellow captain Tom Rossini was next with 21, including five three-pointers.

Clark Gilmore (one thre-pointer) and Kevin Richetelli each scored three. Christian Marini scored two and Wes Blackwell sank one free throw.

Mike Tessarzik led Wolcott with 13 points.