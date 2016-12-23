Easton Courier

Boys basketball: Joel Barlow 61, Wolcott 48

By Easton Courier on December 23, 2016 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

basketball-net_fotor

Propelled in part by a strong second quarter, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team defeated Wolcott 61-48 on Thursday, Dec. 22, at home.

Barlow, which led 13-11 after one frame, held the competition to single digits while scoring 20 points itself in the next frame to go up 33-17 at halftime and never looked back.

The Falcons increased their lead to 21 (51-30) after three frames.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 31 points, including three three-pointers. Fellow captain Tom Rossini was next with 21, including five three-pointers.

Clark Gilmore (one thre-pointer) and Kevin Richetelli each scored three. Christian Marini scored two and Wes Blackwell sank one free throw.

Mike Tessarzik led Wolcott with 13 points.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Spotlight on area events
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress