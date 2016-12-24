Easton Girl Scouts sing Christmas carols for seniors

For the last few years, Troop 31226 has made holiday cards for Easton seniors and caroled at several homes to spread joy and cheer to local seniors who have difficulty getting out of their homes for the holiday season.

The girls also chose holiday songs and created songbooks for the occasion. On Friday, Dec. 16, in anticipation of the holiday around the corner, the girls dressed in their warm, festive attire and traveled around Easton, caroling at the homes of seniors.

Travel was provided by co-leaders Ellen Nilsen and Christine Halloran and parent Linda Laske. Alison Witherbee, municipal agent for the aging, provided the names of seniors who wanted a caroling visit.

The girls want to continue the tradition in the coming years. If you or a loved one is interested in a visit for the holiday season, they suggest that you keep the Easton Girl Scouts in mind.