CT Audubon hosts Winter Backyard Birding

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, hosts Winter Backyard Birding on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10-11 a.m. The free program is for all ages.

The rewards of birding can be enjoyed all year long, but the coldest months can be some of the “hottest” times to view our feathered visitors. Join long-time birder and naturalist Dick Worth at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield for a program to learn more about this great family activity which can start at home, and lead to a life-long appreciation and interest that spans the world.

Backyard birding begins at the feeder so you’ll learn who is visiting your feeder this time of year, their characteristics and their feeding habits. You’ll also receive tips on what kind of seed and feeders to use, and other ways of creating a bird-friendly sanctuary that will attract birds to your yard.

Meet in the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield Nature Store, 2325 Burr St. Register in advance by calling 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Visit The Connecticut Audubon Society’s website at ctaudubon.org for a complete list of programs and events.