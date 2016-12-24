Seeking a light

As the days grow shorter and the darkness seems longer, we’re all looking for a light to guide us to a better place. Some look to the star that points the way to the birthplace of a savior. Some find it in a lamp that exceeds all expectations. The youngest and most innocent find it in the anticipation of a special visit from a saint bearing gifts, perhaps led by a reindeer with a magical red nose. It’s not by accident that these festivals of light are held during nature’s darkest time, when cold begins to set in and sunlight wanes.

There’s also a metaphor involved. No matter how dark it seems, it will get light again. Better days are ahead, if one only believes.

That belief sometimes needs a spark, a light on the horizon symbolized by a menorah, a candle in the window, an angel atop a tree, a light-up Santa waving hello from a neighboring yard.

It shouldn’t matter to which light we journey. All offer a light during a time of darkness, and at the source of that light the warmth of love shared with family and friends. Those we could always use more of.

Once bathed in that light, perhaps we can find a hope for ourselves and for all mankind, realize that we’re more similar than we are different, and embrace and accept that we might all choose different paths to reach the light that will end our darkness.

Perhaps it’s the birth of Jesus, in a manger under a brilliant star, that gives us hope and helps us share a love that is pure and unconditional.

Maybe it’s eight candles that recall a miracle when all seemed lost.

It could even be the visit from Ol’ St. Nick, whose lessons of goodness and sharing never seem to age.

Whatever holiday one celebrates, enjoy it with friends and family, and remember that love among us all is at the root.

Greet each other, and feel free to say “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Hanukah,” “Season’s Greetings,” or “Happy Holidays.” We should all be free to share our goodwill as we wish, without anyone feeling slighted. What’s important is that we share time with each other, and perhaps join together in seeking the light.

The sooner we accept each other, the sooner we can realize peace on earth, and show good will to men.