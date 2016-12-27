Easton woman appointed to finance attorneys board

Attorney Judy K. Weinstein has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Commercial Finance Attorneys.

The membership consists of in-house attorneys and attorneys in private practice who are national and international experts in middle-market commercial credit transactions and commercial bankruptcy matters.

The association furthers the practice of law applicable to commercial finance, including but not limited to asset-based lending, factoring, loan restructuring and insolvency. Members participate in the drafting, modification, reform, and interpretation of commercial and insolvency law. Weinstein is a principal at Neubert, Pepe & Monteith P.C. Her areas of practice include commercial finance, real estate finance, and commercial workouts and restructures. She represents local and national banks in the extension and collection of asset-based, commercial, mortgage, and construction loans.

Weinstein, a longtime association member, is honored to serve on its board. Neubert, Pepe & Monteith P.C. is a general practice law firm in New Haven with offices in Fairfield and White Plains, N.Y., npmlaw.com.