Easton Courier

Easton woman appointed to finance attorneys board

By Easton Courier on December 27, 2016 in Business, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Attorney Judy K. Weinstein

Attorney Judy K. Weinstein

Attorney Judy K. Weinstein has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Commercial Finance Attorneys.

The membership consists of in-house attorneys and attorneys in private practice who are national and international experts in middle-market commercial credit transactions and commercial bankruptcy matters.

The association furthers the practice of law applicable to commercial finance, including but not limited to asset-based lending, factoring, loan restructuring and insolvency. Members participate in the drafting, modification, reform, and interpretation of commercial and insolvency law. Weinstein is a principal at Neubert, Pepe & Monteith P.C. Her areas of practice include commercial finance, real estate finance, and commercial workouts and restructures. She represents local and national banks in the extension and collection of asset-based, commercial, mortgage, and construction loans.

Weinstein, a longtime association member, is honored to serve on its board. Neubert, Pepe & Monteith P.C. is a general practice law firm in New Haven with offices in Fairfield and White Plains, N.Y., npmlaw.com.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Twist again! Remaking Chubby Checker’s original for today
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress