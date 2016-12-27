The answer, my friend

After already burning out several leaf blowers, and looking forward to many more years of do-it-yourself blow-ability, I bought the biggest, most powerful, most expensive backpack leaf blower available.

Most homeowners with large parcels of land might consider the task of blowing leaves tedious and time-consuming, but that’s exactly what I like about it. However, to appease my wife, who actually likes having me around 24/7, and my neighbors, who I’m sure would love to complain about the noise (even though I’m not shooting guns), I limit blow time to just one tank of fuel a day, which ends up being slightly over an hour.

So as not to repeat the task, I usually wait until late November, when all the leaves have completed their last dance. Besides loving the crisp autumn air, blowing leaves allows me the opportunity to temporarily lose myself, as well as the troubles of the world.

By humming along, or better yet, om-ing along with the steady, low drone of my backpack leaf blower, we drift into another zone, resulting in a great sense of accomplishment and serenity. To avoid any further ear damage (after banging on drums since an early age), I’ve learned to use the most protective noise-reducing earmuffs available.

Call me weird, but I actually look forward to blowing the millions of oak leaves to the perimeter of my two-plus acres of lawn. Though I’ve been blowing leaves for years, I easily find better, more efficient and creative ways to finish the job. Windless days are, of course, the best, but they’re rare this time of year.

When the wind or even a breeze blows, I’m quickly reminded of how truly weak I am in his/her midst. I’ll gladly challenge by attempting to pile the stuff where I planned for it to go, but more often than not, I’m forced to surrender. And though it may not be my first choice, working together, the combined power of my 214-mph airspeed blower with his almighty breath at my back gets the job done.

Just like the wind, life comes at us from all directions and often leaves us wondering. It can set us just slightly off course or sucker punch us with gale force and knock us off our feet. As in nature, life’s winds are necessary and inevitable. How we choose to work with them shapes our character as well as determines our degree of development.

We can choose to hide and seek shelter, hoping for that elusive windless day, or we can seize every breeze as an opportunity for growth. I learned that there was no sense in fighting, but by surrendering, I could harness a power much greater than my backpack’s 63.3-cc engine.

