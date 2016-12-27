State police report spike in accidents over holiday weekend

The number of accidents on state highways over the holiday weekend rose by 14.5% compared with the same period a year ago, the Connecticut State Police reported from their Middletown headquarters on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A total of 528 accidents occurred between just after midnight Dec. 22 and until just before midnight Dec. 26. A year ago accidents totaled 461.

This early holiday period, there were four fatalities, compared with five last year. State police reported deaths in Danbury, where a car hit a pedestrian on Dec. 22 on I-84, and another pedestrian was killed on the same day on Route 8’s exit 27 in Naugatuck. Other fatalities: Dec. 25 on I-691, exit 5 in Meriden and on Dec. 26 in Hartland.

Accidents with injury, including a serious injury reported on I-91, exit 12, in New Haven, totaled 58, up from 56 in 2015.

Driving under the influence arrests totaled 47, down from 40 in 2015. Speeding tickets: 579, down from 621: and summonses for not wearing seat belt: 50, up from 36. All moving violations (following too closely, distracted driving, using cellphones while driving, etc.): 1,596, up from 1,563.

State police assisted 436 motorists for such problems as flat tires, and broken down and disabled vehicles. Total calls for police response: 8,046.

Troopers observed a high traffic volume over the Christmas weekend. The enforcement effort will continue through the New Year’s holiday weekend on both highways and secondary roads. Sobriety checkpoints will be set up to deter drinking and driving. Anyone who sees a suspected drunk driver or reckless driver is asked to call 911 and report it.