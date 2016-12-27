Easton Courier

Zane and other pets available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on December 27, 2016 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Zane is a one year neutered male PitBull Mix.  What a sweetheart this dog is.  He loves to be with people and plays well with other dogs.  Zane is wishing for a new home for the holidays.

Visit Trumbull Animal Shelter at 324 Church Hill Road, to see Zane and other dogs, cats, and rabbits available for adoption, or call the shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

