Saddle Ridge hearing: Opponents focus on water impact issues

Resident Deborah Bassino is worried the newest Saddle Ridge housing development could do “irreversible” damage to underground water supplies in her neighborhood, hurting the value of nearby existing homes by negatively impacting their wells.

“Water is a really precious resource,” Bassino, whose property is adjacent to the proposed development site, said while asking what safeguards are in place to protect neighbors.

Her argument is not theoretical because, she said, a Silver Hill Road resident’s well was contaminated by construction activity on the Saddle Ridge property about a decade ago.

Bassino said neighbors would have little recourse if their well water is harmed by the new development. “Do we pay for it if we have to drill again?” she asked.

She was one of five residents to speak against the plan Dec. 22 as the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing on the application continued. The meeting featured a presentation by a soil scientist hired by resident interveners opposed to the project as well as comments by developer attorney Matthew Ranelli and the P&Z’s attorney, Ira Bloom.

Ranelli said well water concerns raised by Bassino, town health officials and others are being addressed, including through a study of wells going back to 1950, and also were dealt with during the 2014 Saddle Ridge application. “There’s plenty of water quantity,” he said.

Some time was spent discussing the applicant’s decision not to apply for new inland wetlands approval from the town Conservation Commission, and Town Engineer Edward Nagy raised questions in a letter about whether some proposed lots would be big enough to meet distance requirements between septic, well and house drainage systems.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said expert testimony from engineers on both sides will be crucial in guiding the commission’s decision. “A lot is going to hinge on the engineering data,” Maquat said.

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, is seeking zoning approval to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres that border four roads — Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill and Silver Hill.

All 48 residential buildings would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one-third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm.

Twenty of the residences — nine houses and 11 duplex units — would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications. By law, the P&Z in its decision must balance the town’s need for affordable housing with the public’s health and safety, including protection of the watershed for reservoirs holding the public drinking water supply.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from single-family three-acre zoning to a newly created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.

The P&Z turned down a previous Saddle Ridge application that included an affordable housing component in 2014, and that decision later was upheld in court. In 2009, the P&Z approved a 21-lot subdivision of single-family homes on the same property.

The Saddle Ridge public hearing will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at Helen Keller Middle School.

Soil, wetlands issues

Michael Klein, a West Hartford-based wetland and soil scientist representing opponents, said the developer must provide more soil and hydrology data to show storm water basins being built near wetlands can effectively control runoff once roads, houses and driveways are built.

“It’s critical in terms of wetlands impact” and the eventual consequences on the public water supply located downhill from the site, he said.

Klein said houses and lots could end up being different from what is on the submitted plan because the applicant has only provided “a generic layout” and not a more specific “site plan” for approval.

He said “significant variations” are likely from the 40-foot by 50-foot “almost square box” houses shown on the plan because people will want additions, decks, swimming pools and other upgrades over time. Grading of lots may be different than presented if sold to individual owners, he said.

All the likely changes, Klein said, “may change the flows to some of these drainage basins” and alter the amount of impervious coverage in the development.

Klein also said the developer should present a detailed maintenance plan for the drainage system as well as a funding mechanism to pay for it in the future.

Wetlands application

The applicant has decided not to submit a new inland wetlands application, arguing the newest plan is essentially the same as the 2014 plan that received inland wetland approval from the Conservation Commission.

Ranelli said the new plan “has no new regulated activities” when it comes to wetlands. The applicant has appealed some of the conditions put on that prior wetlands approval, with the case pending in court.

Bloom said the previous wetlands approval should become part of the record in the current application process and be given “due consideration” by the P&Z. However, he said, the commission can consider other factors while making “an independent assessment” on whether the old and new plans are essentially identical and if the prior approval still is “adequate.”

The P&Z could decide a new inlands wetlands application is required, according to Bloom.

Klein, during his presentation on drainage impact, said the 2014 and 2016 Saddle Ridge plans “are not identical. There are changes.”

Two residents also weighed in on the matter. Jeff Becker said the developer’s decision to make what he called “an end-run” around the inland wetlands process is “a critical mistake.”

Bill Kupinse, a former first selectman, described that decision as “a jurisdictional defect” in the new application.

More comments

Becker, whose property abuts the site, highlighted the potential traffic impact. “Every corner in this neighborhood has bad sight lines,” said Becker, fearing that drivers will cut through the new development’s main road during high-commute times and eventually reach “a totally blind intersection” at Orchard Lane and Route 136.

Resident Mark Bisson urged the P&Z not to “break zoning” that “has served us well.” Resident Gowan Dacey said the Saddle Ridge proposal wasn’t appropriate for the town, and challenged the past “poor construction management” of one of the development principals.

Nagy, in his Dec. 21 letter, also wrote the new Saddle Ridge residences could need water treatment systems due to the area’s high iron content, and these systems “require horizontal separating distances to wells, watercourses, property lines and subsurface sewage disposal systems.”