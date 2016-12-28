Easton police log: Attempted burglary, deer trapped in ice

Break-in reported

Easton police are investigating an attempted burglary reported at a Canterbury Lane residence on Friday, Dec. 23, at 8:15 p.m.

According to police, a 911 caller reported “someone just kicked in the front door.” The dead bolt was broken and the door was open, the caller said. No one entered the home, police said.

The police department requested K-9 units from Fairfield and Monroe to assist in the incident, which is still under investigation.

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25.

Monday, Dec. 19

7:35 a.m. — Town property. Sign missing from post. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Gate Ridge Road.

7:43 — Animal. Deer stuck in ice in reservoir. Deer crossed on its own. Referred to animal control officer. Route 58.

4:33 p.m. — Animal. Roaming black lab owner picked. Assisted. Bartling Drive.

5:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Drive.

5:39 — Accident. Struck a deer. Investigation. Route 58.

8:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and traveling fast. Infraction. Center Road.

9:44 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 136.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

7:58 a.m. — Lost property. Lost license plate. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

2:09 p.m. — Accident. Restricted turns. No injuries. Investigation. Route 136.

5:33 — Assistance/Traffic. Complaint of traffic Northbound does not stop for school bus in Southbound lane. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

6:20 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Valley Road.

11:48 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 136.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

6:32 a.m. — Selective enforcement. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Ferndale Drive.

8:26 — Animal. Lost Shepard Collie mix. Referred to animal control officer. Spring Valley Road.

3:54 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Verbal warning. Ferndale Drive.

4:17 — Domestics. Escalated argument, all calmed. No arrest. Investigation. Stones Throw Road.

6:41 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Staples Road.

9:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to have tail lamps. Verbal warning. Route 59.

10:20 — Dumping/littering. Washing machine fell off truck in road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Mohawk Drive.

11:41 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Verbal warning. Center Road.

Thursday, Dec. 22

12:14 a.m. — Town property. Stop sign at Route 59 on the west side of Judd Road spray-painted. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Judd Road.

12:35 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

3:21 — Assist other department. Trumbull. PO Admin. Daniel’s Farm Road.

8:14 — Selective enforcement. Illegal passing. Sport Hill Road.

12:23 p.m. — Animal. Donation to kennel in the name of Debbie Szegedi. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

5:03 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

Friday, Dec. 23

12:21 a.m. — Suspicious motor vehicle. Simple trespass at Union Cemetery. Written warning. Route 59.

12:34 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

6:24 — Selective enforcement. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Ferndale Drive.

7:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Ferndale Drive.

10:26 — Animal. Barking dogs complaint. Referred to animal control officer. Virginia Drive.

12:19 p.m. — Animal. Report of a raccoon stumbling in road. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

4:33 — Noise. Target shooting. Proper backstop in place. Assisted. April Drive.

5:49 — Alarm. Alarm not registered. Owner error or system. Old Oak Road.

7:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

7:33 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 59.

7:57 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 59.

8:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to carry registration. Verbal for unreasonable speed. Infraction. Route 59.

11:59 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Saturday, Dec. 24

2:33 a.m. — Assist other department. Weston, locating a reported missing person. Found say by Weston Police Department.

1:15 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Tersana Drive.

Sunday, Dec. 25

11:29 a.m. — Animal. Missing Malti Poo found. Returned to owner. Advised to license both owner’s dogs. Referred to animal control officer. Center Road.