Easton Courier

‘Beyond Resilience’ topic of free program for parents

Jan. 12 at Staples School

By Easton Courier on December 28, 2016 in Happenings, Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road.

Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road.

Dr. Leonard Sax will present Beyond Resilience at the Samuel Staples Elementary School Cafetorium on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.

Beyond Resilience is a program designed to help parents build more resilient children, and to help them navigate the challenges of today’s parenting.

In this presentation, Dr. Sax will share several practical tips for parents, including allowing children to experience and learn from mistakes; identifying and limiting the use of detrimental social media; striking a balance between structure and freedom; and helping parents make sense of their roles in order to help their children lead happier and healthier lives.

A clinician, Dr. Sax, who has both doctorate of medicine and doctorate of philosophy degrees, has written four books for parents, including the recent New York Times bestseller, The Collapse of Parenting. All parents are invited.

This program is sponsored by the Easton PTA. Babysitting will be provided by the Girl Scouts. For more information, contact the Helen Keller PTA at [email protected]

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post HAN On Demand: Brien McMahon vs. Norwalk boys basketball Next Post Snow and rain expected by Thursday morning
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress