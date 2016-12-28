‘Beyond Resilience’ topic of free program for parents

Dr. Leonard Sax will present Beyond Resilience at the Samuel Staples Elementary School Cafetorium on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.

Beyond Resilience is a program designed to help parents build more resilient children, and to help them navigate the challenges of today’s parenting.

In this presentation, Dr. Sax will share several practical tips for parents, including allowing children to experience and learn from mistakes; identifying and limiting the use of detrimental social media; striking a balance between structure and freedom; and helping parents make sense of their roles in order to help their children lead happier and healthier lives.

A clinician, Dr. Sax, who has both doctorate of medicine and doctorate of philosophy degrees, has written four books for parents, including the recent New York Times bestseller, The Collapse of Parenting. All parents are invited.

This program is sponsored by the Easton PTA. Babysitting will be provided by the Girl Scouts. For more information, contact the Helen Keller PTA at [email protected]