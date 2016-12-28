Boys basketball makes its 2016-17 HAN Network debut with a doubleheader from the Norwalk Holiday Tournament. You can watch both the championship and the consolation game live on Wednesday, Dec. 28, starting at 4 p.m. (or watch later on-demand). The consolation game will be in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 3:50 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

Up first is the consolation game featuring Joel Barlow of Redding and Captial Prep of Hartford. Capital (0-2) is looking for its first win of the season after opening with a loss to Amistad before Christmas and getting edged by Norwalk, 72-71, in the Norwalk Holiday Tournament semifinals on Tuesday. Joel Barlow (2-2) lost to Brien McMahon, 61-47, in the tournament’s semifinals, its second loss to an FCIAC team after opening the season with a loss to Stamford on Dec. 17. The Falcons have beat Harding and Wolcott so far this season.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.