Snow and rain expected by Thursday morning

The spring-like weather earlier this week, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, will quickly turn into a wintry mix of rain and snow starting early Thursday morning, according to the latest weather forecasts.

The forecasters themselves seem to be in a flux about rain versus snow and where, when and how much exactly. But it looks like Easton will be spared the brunt of the snow accumulations that northwest and upstate Connecticut (up to 6 inches) and northern parts of New England (10 inches in parts of Massachusetts) are predicted to get. For Easton, the forecast is for up to only one inch, probably of the slushy nature.

The snow is expected around 8 a.m., according to weather.com (The Weather Channel’s site). “The snow and rain will change to all rain in the afternoon.” The high temp is expected to be 43 degrees F, and a low of 31F. Westerly winds are forecast at 15-25 mph.

Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies that will give way to clearer conditions overnight.

There’s less than a 50% chance of rain/snow in Easton by 8 a.m Thursday, according to accuweather.com, and a greater than 60% chance by 9 a.m.