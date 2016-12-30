Buddies create bonds between students

Allie Schuldt, a Helen Keller School seventh grader, couldn’t contain her enthusiasm for the second grader she’s been mentoring this year in the Keller-Staples Buddy Program.

“I have a great buddy,” Allie said, even though she was the only girl in her homeroom who wasn’t paired up with a girl.

“It didn’t matter that my buddy was a guy,” she said. “We work great together. We love reading, and we’re really talkative.”

Her buddy, second grader Sammy Hartley, agrees.

“I like asking questions,” Sammy said. “She helped me with spelling the word ‘sculpture.’”

The pilot year of the Buddy Program appears to be a success.

“This initiative is going better than expected,” said Annie Mohr, a Helen Keller Spanish teacher and seventh grade team leader.

Seventh graders from different homerooms make the trip to Staples once a month, and each homeroom goes twice a year, Mohr said. The buddies started the year by writing “pen pal” letters to each other based on the second grade curriculum.

Mohr’s homeroom traveled to Kristin Zazula’s second grade classroom at Staples on Oct. 14, and writing conferences took place first.

“It was a good learning experience for the second graders,” said Milo Goldstein, a seventh grader who’s paired up with Mahad Hoq and Lochlan Murphy.

“We teach them about their writing,” Milo said, including transitions and “hooking” the audience.

“My buddy taught me how to end my story with a catchy ending,” Mahad said.

The seventh graders used the “Two Stars and a Wish” process in their critiques, discussing “two great things and then a recommendation,” Milo said.

“I like writing because my buddy taught me to catch people’s attention,” said Abby, a second grader whose buddy is Claudia Miljkovic.

During the buddy meeting, the students read books aloud together, and Abby said she liked learning new words.

Without the help she received, “I wouldn’t know how to spell some words,” she said.

She also liked working with her buddy on a science experiment related to heat conduction.

The visit concluded with the buddies eating lunch together in the Staples cafeteria.

The students traveled to and from Staples on buses funded by the Easton PTA, Mohr said.

Milo said learning how to work with a second grader was more difficult than he expected, despite the fact he has a sister in the second grade.

“I had a lot of difficulty at first figuring out how to do it,” he said. “My buddies were supportive. They listened. They were really looking interested.”

Allie said she’s getting better at connecting with second graders.

“I’m learning what they’re interested in,” she said.

Working with the younger children is “fantastic for the seventh graders,” Mohr said.

And the second graders “really valued” being taught by the older students, Zazula said

“They look up to them,” she said. “There was great interaction.”

Zazula is the second grade teacher who’s the liaison with the teachers on the seventh grade team.

An idea fueled the initiative

The buddy program was the result of brainstorming conducted by the seventh grade team this past summer, Mohr said. The idea was to come up with new initiatives to invigorate the seventh grade experience and give students “a chance to be leaders and look back on our journey,” she said.

“Most seventh graders got the message,” Milo said, in terms of “learning how to be a teacher and seeing how far we’ve come.”

“It’s a joyful experience for both grades,” said Susan Kaplan, Keller principal. “What the teachers do very well is to make the school exciting for the students. Making this connection with buddies helps students become involved in the community and learn empathy. Middle school needs to be about finding the students’ passion and helping them make connections.”

“It’s been eminently beneficial for our second graders to work with seventh graders,” said Kim Fox-Santora, principal of Staples.

The older students are role models and have learned that “if you know something, you can teach it to someone else.”

And it serves the purpose of connecting seventh graders with Staples and “their love for their former school. It allows seventh graders to be special,” she said

Seeing the students teach what they’ve learned is rewarding for their teachers, she said.

The initiative has created “a really nice relationship between elementary and middle school educators.”

Students present results

Several of the buddies made a presentation to the Easton Board of Education at its November meeting.

The seventh graders presented a “snapshot” or overview of the program, Mohr said, while second graders prepared a statement about what they liked best about being a buddy.

“In a world where kindness and civility seem to be rare events, it was heartwarming to see this type of interaction between our students,” said board Chairman Jeff Parker.

The initiative goes along with the school district’s theme — “Learning to care for ourselves, our community and our world.”

“We tried to connect back to that vision,” Mohr said.

“We hope it will blossom,” she said, with more visits to buddies’ classrooms and additional grade levels.

“We have a golden opportunity to create more bonds,” she said.

Allie has her own vision of the buddy program.

“The world will be a little better every time you help another person,” she said.