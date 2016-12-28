Obituary: Almira Lucretia Salomonsen, 91, of Trumbull, formerly of Milford

Almira Lucretia Salomonsen, 91, of Trumbull, formerly of Milford, secretary for Engineered Metal Products, wife of the late Roy E Salomonsen, Dec. 27, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Jan. 6, 1925, in Baltimore, Md. to the late George and Mable Snyder Lang.

Survived by daughter, Carla Klein of Easton, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours: Friday, Dec. 30, 11-noon, with a funeral service at noon, at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. Burial will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Shriner Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.