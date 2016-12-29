ECC winter session starts Jan. 4

The Easton Community Center will start its winter session of activities on Sunday, Jan. 4. Activities include classes for toddlers, youths, teens, and adults.

Toddler classes are parent and child Playtots play group, Jump Bunch and creative movement. For older children there are sports classes which include basketball, tennis, rock climbing, archery, and much more. There are also enrichment classes for older children, which include cartooning, sewing, breakdancing, and skateboarding.

Adult fitness and yoga classes are starting the first week of January. ECC offers Zumba, Pilates, basic yoga, body sculpting, beginner and intermediate tennis lessons, and rock climbing.

And don’t forget pets – there are puppy and adult dog obedience classes.

To register for programs or for more details, visit webtrac.eastoncc.com online or contact ECC at 203-459-9700.

This week’s school vacation camp runs from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Lunch is provided and each camp day has a special theme.

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com.