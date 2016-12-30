LETTER: Thanks all who contributed to Easton social services

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the many people and organizations that helped make my job as Easton’s Social Services coordinator not only more worthwhile, but rewarding as well. To the individuals who donated to the Martha Carrie Schurman Fund (MCS) throughout the year, your contributions helped pay a senior in crisis’s electric bill or, covered the cost of a respite caregiver for a family member.

Thank you to Father George at St. Dimitrie’s Romanian Orthodox church who not only donated monies to the MCS Fund as well as the town’s Social Services fund, but generously donated all of the meals that I delivered in November to homebound seniors. (The Baklava was superb, by the way).

Thank you to the Easton Lions Club who once again gave generously to the MCS Fund. Thank you to all the employees at the Town Hall who answered my plea for gift cards to hand out to young families struggling in Easton at Christmastime, and to Maryanne Pieratti, Joel Barlow High School’s social worker, who also donated gift cards for students in Easton.

Thank you to the Girl Scout troops who made cards and caroled for the seniors, the Easton Garden Club who delivered poinsettias, and the National Charity League who organized and put together the wonderful Thanksgiving baskets.

Thank you to Pam Healy, the outreach worker for the seniors in town, who provides not only friendly visits, but so much more. Thank you to my Commission for the Aging who not only keep me on track, but have the very best interests of the town’s seniors at heart. Thank you all for helping me do the very best job I can!

Alison Witherbee

Social Services Coordinator

Town of Easton