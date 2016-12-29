Easton Courier

Town accepting Christmas trees — minus decorations — for recycling

By Easton Courier on December 29, 2016 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The town of Easton is accepting old Christmas trees for recycling

The yearly reminder was sent to the Courier on Thursday, Dec. 29, by Edward Nagy, director of the Public Works Department.

Residents disposing of trees are asked to remove all foreign material such as lights, decorations and plastic bags from the tree.

Under state law, the trees are considered yard waste and must be recycled like brush, grass clippings and leaves.

Trees should be deposited in a marked area — a spot by the sand pile near Route 59 — at the public works yard, 15 Westport Road.

Holiday wreaths are not accepted.

