Easton Cub Scouts read to Rover

Easton Cub Scout Pack 166 and the Easton Animal Control Department have partnered to implement a program called Reading to Rover. Cub Scouts will be on rotations to go to the animal shelter and read to the dogs and cats that are housed there.

The program is beneficial to the children for their reading, and to the animals that are in desperate need of human affection and socialization. This will be on ongoing program with the Cub Scouts.

The program was a collaboration between Easton Animal Control Officer Kelly Fitch and Cub Scout Pack 166 Co-Cubmaster Adam Parker.

The benefits of the program were immediately noticed during the first session, when Wolf Scout Christopher Parker and Webelo Scout Colter Ordway read to the dogs. One dog in particular, Nash, a Pyrenean shepherd mix who was found as a stray and suffers from extreme anxiety around humans, began the session wincing in the corner, hiding outside his kennel.

By the end of the session, the sound of the boys’ voices reading was comforting enough for him to ease his way back into his kennel, and lie down to listen.