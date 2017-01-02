Easton Courier

Wreaths, dreidels, buttons and beads at library party

By Brad Durrell on January 2, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Iris Lamastro, 7, and her 11-year-old brother, Lincoln, wearing a Santa hat, work on craft projects at the party. — Brad Durrell photos

Quintin Haines, 9, and his mom Dean partake in pizza during the Easton Library's holiday event.

Ashlynn Colon, 3, and Lauren Myer, 5, listen to "Miss Shannon" sing a holiday song at the library.

Abigail Faulkner, 3, wore her red dress to the library party she attended with parents Jen and Tom.

Sampling of accessories for holiday craft making including the glue.

Iris Lamastro, 7, and volunteer Sandy Hoffman work together on the button-making press during the holiday party.

Lincoln Lamastro, 11, pushes down on the button-making machine with help from volunteer Sandy Hoffman.

The Johnson family prepares for the holiday song bingo game — from left, dad Sydney, Jalen, 12, mom Jennifer, Julia, 9, and Jemma, 3. At left, a crafts table at the library's holiday party for children.

David Beno takes a break from reading a book to grandson Isaac Blour during the holiday party.

A smiling Grace Raymond, 10, holds up the prize she selected after winning a round of holiday song bingo.

Eli Ames, 9, works on a creation made of decorative beads.

The holidays came early to the Easton Public Library, with a celebration featuring craft-making, games, a photo booth, music, pizza, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Grace Raymond, 10, was among the dozens of youngsters waiting to tell Santa what she hoped to find under the tree. “Anything and everything,” an excited Grace said when asked what she wanted for Christmas.

This was the library’s second annual holiday party. About three dozen children and their parents attended the Dec. 16 event, organized by staff and aided by volunteers from the National Charity League’s local chapter.

Shannon McMahon, a library assistant known as “Miss Shannon,” who plays the guitar, led the group in a sing-along that included such tunes as Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and Here Comes Santa Claus, as well as Hanukah favorites.

Lara Fayek was there with her 1-year-old daughter, Adrienne, 4-year-old son, Caleb, and husband, Ousama. “This is a way to have fun on a Friday night,” Fayek said. “It’s low key but a good way for the family to get out.”

Library Director Lynn Zaffino credited Kymberlee Powe, the library’s children’s and teen librarian, with coming up with the idea for the event and overseeing it.

“There’s a lot to do here, with different stations and different activities,” Zaffino said. “And, of course, there’s pizza.’

Powe said the children come to have fun with their friends. Craft activities included making ornaments, wreaths and dreidels as well as creating unique holiday-themed designs from buttons and beads.

In addition to the sing-along, many participated in holiday song bingo, with prizes for those whose bingo card featured the highlighted song titles.

It was the last day on the job for Powe, who was moving on to a position with the Stamford Public Library. She worked in Easton for two years, and said she will miss the town and its residents.

“Kids have been coming in and giving me cards and hugs, and making me origami trees,” Powe said.

Powe has been “a great asset to the library,” Zaffino said. “She’s brought in a lot of great new programs.”

Photographs by Brad Durrell

