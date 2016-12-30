The heavier weight classes tilted the scales in favor of the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team when it visited Bunnell.

The Falcons won five of the seven contests from 152 pounds and up on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Some victories in the lighter groups also helped seal the deal in a 48-24 win.

“We are off to a good start with another good night versus Bunnell,” said Barlow head coach Phil LiCastri. “Overall, the guys are wrestling with a lot of technique and a lot of passion.”

Barlow/Immaculate managed six pins on the night. One came at 182 pounds when Trent Andreoli defeated Tyree Hall.

At 195 pounds, Ben El-Wardany did likewise to beat Anthony Martire but Bunnell took the two heaviest weight classes. Jason Milford pinned Shayne Ortiz at 220 pounds and Dan Nguyen pinned Ben Bal at 285.

Moving to the lighter weight group, neither side had a wrestler for 106 pounds, resulting in a double forfeit. Cameron Hirsch got the win by forfeit for the Falcons at 113 pounds.

In the 120-pound class, Xavier Rojas pinned Tom Licamale, and it was another double forfeit at 126.

Wins in five of the next six contests gave the Falcons a strong finish. Alex Klein Wassink pinned Francis Mahar at 132 pounds and Gab Ortiz outscored Julian DeMatteo for a 9-6 win at 138.

It was a tough match for the Falcons at 145. Carson LiCastri suffered a broken nose and a head laceration in an injury default to Sean Abner.

Ben Coppock pinned Mike Paster at 152 pounds and Mike Klein Wassink also got the point over Giancarlo Barbanardo at 160. Closing the match with a win at 170 pounds, Nick Garoffolo won by decision over Jack Barnhart-Sullivan.