First Selectman’s Notes: State grant cuts bad news for Easton

Easton pays for its operations overwhelmingly through property taxes. But we do get some funding from the state, and this amount has been dropping.

Easton’s biggest state grant is the Educational Cost Sharing grant. Historically, we have received about $600,000 a year. (This does not include special education excess cost sharing, which goes directly to the Board of Education and which they budget on a net basis.) For the current 2017 fiscal year, Easton was due to receive the same amount. However, in the spring after we had nearly completed our budget process, the state cut this amount by about 60% to $250,000. The Board of Finance did not ask the schools to adjust their budget and instead made up the difference from the town’s unassigned fund balance. Last Thursday, the state notified Easton that this amount would be cut a further 27% to $178,000.

The Legislature gave the Governor the authority to cut municipal grants and to determine which programs and which towns would be affected.

You may have heard about the recent education decision in which Judge Moukawsher ruled that the way in which the state allocates education funding is unconstitutional. It’s worth pointing out that Easton’s ECS funding has now been cut 70% to $178,000. For comparison, Bridgeport will get $180 million and Hartford $200 million.

A few minutes after notifying the town about the ECS cuts, the state sent out a memo stating that Local Capital Improvement (LOCIP) grants would no longer be approved. Whereas the ECS cuts are due to budgetary shortfalls, the LOCIP freeze appears to be simple mismanagement: the state allocated more funds than it had statutory authority to allocate. The memo from the state says “ . . . this situation has reached an inevitable breaking point . . .” You’d think if it were “inevitable” they may have thought to mention it earlier.

This is bad news for Easton. The LOCIP program grants an annual allocation to towns, which the towns are allowed to cumulate for bigger projects. Easton had over $400,000 in available LOCIP funds, which we were planning to use for bridge replacement. The bridges must be replaced. So unless the state makes these funds available, we’ll have to find another source.

Last year we also lost our PILOT funding. It went from over $50,000 to $270. (It’s supposed to go up to $410 this year.) The PILOT program is meant to make up a portion of lost tax revenue on state-owned property, since the state does not pay property taxes.

Our biggest grant that has not been affected is $230,000 for roads, which we use primarily for chip sealing. At this time there is no indication that this will be cut, at least for this year. Believe it or not, against this back-drop the state created an additional grant program, MRSA, which shares sales tax revenue with the towns. We got $155,000 in July, our expected amount.

These numbers are for the current fiscal year. With the state facing a projected $1.5 billion dollar deficit for fiscal 2018, the situation is unlikely to improve. I will fight for the restoration to the LOCIP money, which we saved on the promise that it was safe. Canceling grants going forward is one thing, canceling them retroactively is another.