Obituary: Justus ‘Jerry’ Sherwood, 74, lifetime member of Easton Volunteer Fire Department

Justus “Jerry” Sherwood, age 74, of Edgewater, Florida, died suddenly Friday, December 23, 2016 at Florida Hospital New Smyrna. Jerry was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on July 21, 1942.

A 1964 graduate of the University of Connecticut, Jerry worked 20 years as an engineer, and then become a mental health counselor for the State of Connecticut.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry and sang in the choir.

A master mason, he was a member of Ashlar Aspetuck Lodge 142 A.F. & A.M. of Easton, Connecticut, and the Scottish Rite Valley of Providence, Rhode Island.

He was also a member of the Model A Restorers Club and a life member of the American Numismatic Association. Jerry was a lifetime member of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; a son, Robert Nichols Sherwood of East Haven, Connecticut; a daughter, Karen Louise Sherwood of Milford, Connecticut; two step-daughters, Sheri Osterhout of Canton, Georgia, and Catherine Troutman of Social Circle, Georgia; a brother, Albert D. S; Sherwood of Easton, Connecticut and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton, CT on Saturday, January 7, 2016 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Easton Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, 1 Center Road, Easton, CT 06612.

