Son of Hollywood legend to speak at Easton library

By Easton Courier on January 3, 2017 in Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Peter McCrea, son of Hollywood legend Joel McCrea, will give a talk about his dad with film historian Jon Sonneborn at the Easton Public Library.

Joel McCrea was one of the most naturalistic and underrated actors of Hollywood’s golden age, according to film historian Jon Sonneborn of Easton. With a career spanning more than 50 years, McCrea starred in over 90 films, working with some of the finest directors in the industry such as Alfred Hitchcock, William Wyler, Howard Hawks, Preston Sturges, Jacques Tourneur, Sam Peckinpah, and King Vidor.  

Peter McCrea, Joel McCrea’s son, will join Sonneborn in a discussion of the actor’s career on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library.

Joel McCrea and Claudette Colbert starred in Palm Beach Story.

The talk will be followed by a screening of one of Joel McCrea’s great comic performances in the Preston Sturges masterpiece, The Palm Beach Story (1942).

Admission is free, and the public is welcome.

