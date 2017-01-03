Easton police arrest man in New Year’s Eve day incident

A 911 caller phoned the Easton Police Department on Dec. 31 at approximately 9 a.m. to say he had been struck by a vehicle in front of his residence. The caller stated he was able to get only a partial plate number, police said.

In searching for the vehicle, an Easton police officer called Newtown to inquire about a

possible match. At that time Newtown dispatch informed the officer that the vehicle in question had been stopped by a Newtown officer for erratic operation.

The car had two occupants, Matthew O’Connor, 28, of Fairchild Road, Newtown, and his girlfriend.

“O’Connor and his girlfriend insist he did not strike anyone with his vehicle,” according to the police report. O’Connor said he was at the caller’s residence waiting for his girlfriend, who was inside, the report states.

After waiting an extended period of time, O’Connor said, he knocked on a side window and asked his girlfriend to come out, according to the report.

O’Connor told the officer that he had been assaulted by the alleged victim. O’Connor said that as they attempted to get away, the alleged victim broke his car window and held on to the vehicle, the report states.

Police said it was unclear why the occupants were at the home of the alleged victim.

Easton officers observed both O’Connor and his girlfriend to be slow in speech and extremely sleepy, according to the report.

Both were asked to come back at a later time, when their mental condition improved, to provide written statements based on their accounts of the alleged incident.

Based on the complaint of the 911 caller, police charged O’Connor with assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and evading responsibility.

O’Connor posted $1,000 bond for a court date of Jan. 1.