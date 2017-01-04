Easton Police Log: Drone found, auto stops

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2.

Thursday, Dec. 29

1:44 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Unregistered motor vehicle and failure to carry insurance card. Infraction. Route 59.

9:18 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

12:14 p.m. — Found property. Drone found. Does not have any video or pictures. Assisted. Morning Glory Drive.

4:50 — Accident. Hit deer. Investigation. Route 59.

5:57 — Assist other department, Fairfield, with accident. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

8:56 — State property. Roads starting to freeze. Referred to state highway department. Route 58.

9:35 — Town property. Roads starting to freeze. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Center Road.

Friday, Dec. 30

8:24 a.m. — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Route 59.

12:38 p.m. — Town property. Street signs need to be put back in ground. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Ballwall Road.

2:38 — Suspicious person. Report of two people cutting down trees. Unable to locate. Clear, no action. Silver Hill Road.

4:47 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

7:04 — Accident. Two-car motor vehicle accident, no injuries, restricted U-turn. Investigation. Route 59.

9:05 — Animal. Yellow Lab missing. “Leo.” Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

9:08 — Utility. Branch on wires. Referred to utility. Route 58.

10:50 — Noise. Music too loud. Complaint. Police officers in area, all quiet. Assisted. Jesse Lee Drive.

Saturday, Dec. 31

12:22 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 59.

12:30 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Pulled over to use cell phone. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

9:07 — Assault, aggravated. Investigation. Westwood Drive. See related article.

9:37 — Accident. Struck guardrail. No injuries. Assisted. Center Road.

1:33 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Route 59.

3:35 — Animal. Long-haired tabby kitten dropped off at kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

4:42 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Ridgeway Road.

5 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Verbal warning. Center Road.

6:57 — Animal. Report of missing dog. Dog found. Referred to animal control officer. Tersana Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 1

5:03 a.m. — Assist other department, Redding. Assisted. North Park Avenue.

1:20 p.m. — State property. No Parking sign down. Referred to state highway department. Route 58.

5:44 — Assist other department, Fairfield. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

11:46 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to drive right. Verbal warning. Route 59.

Monday, Jan. 2

12:58 p.m. — Animal. Sighting of a yellow Lab roaming. Referred to animal control officer. Far Horizons Drive.