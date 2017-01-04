Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Winter Session

The ECC will be starting the winter session of activities, which will include classes for toddlers, youths, teens, and adults.

Toddler classes are parent and child Playtots play group, jumpbunch, and creative movement. For older children there are sports classes which include basketball, tennis, rock climbing, archery, and more.

The ECC also offers enrichment classes for older children, which include cartooning, sewing, breakdancing, and skateboarding.

Adult classes for beginner and intermediate tennis lessons, and rock climbing are starting soon, don’t miss out, sign up now.

And don’t forget your pets: Puppy and adult dog obedience classes are great for the new puppy or adopted rescue dog under the Christmas tree .

Men’s Night Out Fundraiser

Join the ECC on Saturday, Jan. 14, for Men’s Night with food, friends and football. The ECC will have the NFL playoff game on the big screen and some skills competition before the game and at halftime. This event is a win win! You get a fun night out with the guys while helping raise some funds for a non-profit. Enjoy some food and grab a brew while playing some table games like ping pong, pool, foosball and air hockey.

The program runs from 7 to 11:30 p.m. and costs $30 per person or $50 for a team of two in advance or $40 per person or $60 for two at the door. Includes food and beer.

Adult Fitness

A great way to stick with your New Year’s resolutions is to sign up for one of the fitness or yoga classes. Zumba, Pilates, Yoga, and Body Sculpting are all starting now. Sign up or drop by and drop in for a class to give it a try.

Tuesday night’s is Body Sculpting and Yoga, Thursday nights, Zumba, and Saturdays, Yoga, Pilates, and Fitness with Aida.

Feel free to come try a class for a drop in rate of $15 for members and $20 for non-members.