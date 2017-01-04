CT Audubon Society offers Young Nature Explorers class

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a Young Nature Explorers class for children ages 4-6 Tuesdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 21, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The class features crafts, songs, games and outdoor nature exploration. Children must be toilet trained and able to attend without an adult.

CAS members: $60/child, non-members: $80/child.

Advance registration is required.

For more information or to register call 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.