CT Audubon Society offers Junior Animal Care Keepers

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street offers Junior Animal Care Keepers for students in grades 6 and 7 on Tuesdays, Jan. 17 through Feb. 21, from 3:30-5 p.m.

The class is a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes at The Connecticut Audubon Society and experience direct interaction with the resident animals. The program provides students the chance to study, while caring for the non-releasable animals who call the Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield their home.

This is a hands-on class that involves working with CAS staff to maintain healthy animal living environments. In carrying out care and feeding responsibilities, students receive an overview of our live animal collection which includes birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. From glamorous to gross, learn about animal husbandry care and individual diets while cleaning cages and tanks, and preparing and offering food.

CAS members: $60; Non-members: $80.

Proceeds support The Connecticut Audubon Society’s environmental education programs.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Call 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for more information about this class and all of The Connecticut Audubon Society winter programs and special events.