Spotlight on area events

Pianist in Scholarship Concert on Jan. 8

The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club presents its annual Scholarship Winners Concert on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road. Featured will be Felix Jarrar of Norwalk, pianist and composer, who will perform pieces from the standard repertoire as well as his own compositions.

Admission is free; donations are accepted for scholarship. A reception will follow. Information: 203-261-9160.

‘Beyond Resilience’ talk for parents

Dr. Leonard Sax, M.D., Ph. D., will present Beyond Resilience at the Samuel Staples Elementary School Cafetorium on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Beyond Resilience is a program designed to help parents build more resilient children, and to help them navigate the challenges of today’s parenting.

This program is sponsored by the Easton PTA. Babysitting will be provided. Details: Helen Keller PTA at [email protected]

Easton-Redding Day with Fairfield Stags

Sunday, Jan. 15, will be Boys & Girls Club of Redding Easton Day with the Fairfield Stags at Webster Bank Arena. All Redding and Easton families are invited to cheer on the Fairfield University Stags men’s basketball team as they take on the Saints from Siena College. Discounted tickets are $8 each.

Members of the community who attend the game will be treated to a meet and greet with the Stags and post-game autograph session. Kds can be on court for the national anthem and get to meet Lucas, the team mascot. To purchase tickets visit SupportBGCRE.com/basketball

Open call for artists

The Easton Arts Council seeks original painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and artisan entries for its annual Open Member Art Show, which will take place from Jan. 18 to Feb. 25, at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road. The fee of $20 for two entries includes dues. Entry deadline is Saturday, Jan. 14. Download entry forms at eastonartscouncil.org/upcomingevents. Inquiries: [email protected] 203-261-0175 or 203-374-0705, Easton Arts Council, PO Box 142, Easton CT 06612,

Entry forms may be found at the following libraries: Easton, all Fairfield, Trumbull,

Bridgeport (main and Black Rock branches) Redding, Monroe; Weston, and City Lights Gallery.

Backyard birding

Naturalist Dick Worth will conduct the Winter Backyard Birding program at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will meet for this free program for all ages in the center’s Nature Store at 2325 Burr St. To register, call 203-259-6305, ext. 109. For a complete list of programs, visit ctaudubon.org.

McCrea movie, talk at library

Peter McCrea, Joel McCrea’s son, will join film historian Jon Sonneborn in a discussion of the actor’s career on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library. The talk will be followed by a screening of one of Joel McCrea’s comic performances in the Preston Sturges masterpiece, The Palm Beach Story (1942).

Admission is free, and the public is welcome.

‘Presidents & Broadway’ exhibit

“Presidents & Broadway” is the theme of a new display at the Easton Public Library on Morehouse Road through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The display includes Playbills from New York stage productions, as well as CDs and LPs of original cast recordings. In the exhibit are items from the personal collection of Dr. Stuart Brown of West Hartford. Library hours: Monday and Friday, 10 to 5; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 to 8; Thursday, 10 to 6; and Saturday, 10 to 3.