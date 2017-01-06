Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Jan. 9

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club. Kids in fourth and fifth grades join us to discuss Katherine Applegate’s Crenshaw. Copies of the book are available at the Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Thursday, Jan. 12

10:30 a.m. — Bouncing Babies. Caretakers and infants from birth to pre-walking age join us for a program full of lap sits, songs, rhymes, movement, and a book. This class will encourage parent and child bonding, as well as early literacy and learning skills. Registration is not required.

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion. Join us for a discussion of The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka.

Friday, Jan. 13

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time (Ages 2+). In this stimulating and fun-filled program, children will play with toys and manipulatives that develop skills in color and shape recognition, dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and more. Registration is not required.

3:30 p.m. — Anime Mania. Are you a fan of anime or manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese anime. Grades 6+. Note: The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required for each individual day.